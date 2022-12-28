The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Dec. 19Dogs were running loose on Parkway Street and Main Street.
An aggressive sales person was reported on Colonial Drive.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle was driving the wrong way.
Dec. 20Eyeglasses were found on Main Street.
On Langdon Street, a parked vehicle was blocking a private drive.
A Samsung cellphone was found on Main Street.
Dec. 21A wallet was lost downtown.
On Country Club Road, an abandoned campsite was reported.
A scam phone call was reported on Marvin Street.
On Main Street, a driver’s license was found.
Jewelry was found on State Street.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
Dec. 22On Main Street, a debit card was found.
An animal was stuck in ice in the Winooski River.
On East Montpelier Road, a wallet was found.
Dec. 23A tree fell into the roadway on Route 2.
On River Street, a significant pothole was reported.
A dog ran off on Trillium Hill Road.
Tree limbs were on wires on Prospect Street.
Someone was running into traffic on State Street.
Dec. 24A parked vehicle was blocking a driveway on Elm Street.
Icy road conditions were reported on Cherry Hill Road.
Dec. 25A vehicle was vandalized on Hubbard Street.
Loud music was reported on Hubbard Street.
An iPhone was found on Jay Street.
