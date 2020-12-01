The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Nov. 16A woman was throwing trash on the sidewalk on Main Street.
People were smoking marijuana on St. Paul Street.
Kids were smoking marijuana on Northfield Street.
Nov. 17Property was found and turned into the police department.
Sewage was backing up into a basement on Pleasant View Street.
Nov. 18A vehicle slid off the roadway on College Street.
There was a two-car crash on Memorial Drive at about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 19People were sleeping in a vehicle on Berlin Street.
An injured deer was reported on Main Street.
Nov. 20A male was stumbling into the roadway on River Street.
On Elm Street, a male was carrying a rifle.
Three kids were trespassing in the parking garage on Main Street.
Nov. 21An incident of fraud was reported on North Street.
Someone pooped in the bushes on Barre Street.
Neighbors were arguing on Northfield Street.
Nov. 22Items were stolen from a building on River Street.
Money was stolen from a car on Dog River Road.
An assault was reported to the police department.
Nov. 23A phone scam was reported on Freedom Drive.
Someone was driving erratically on Main Street.
Nov. 24Suspicious behavior was reported in front of the police department.
Items were stolen from a building on River Street.
Nov. 25Loud music and arguing were reported on River Street.
Property was lost at the Jacobs Lot.
A conflict between neighbors was reported on Northfield Street.
Nov. 26Someone was shooting off fireworks on Barre Street.
A dog complaint was made on St. Paul Street.
There was a neighbor dispute on Taylor Street.
Nov. 27There was a suspicious person on Main Street.
People were arguing on Main Street.
Nov. 28A missing person on St. Paul Street was located at a hospital.
There was a citizen dispute on Northfield Street.
Nov. 29An attempted assault was reported on Main Street.
Someone stole $200 worth of marijuana at the Guertin Pocket Park.
A pothole was reported on Main Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was lost.
