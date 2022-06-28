The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
June 20
A rooster was crowing on Pearl Street.
On Barre Street, a tree fell into the roadway.
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
A bicycle was stolen on Barre Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on State Street.
A dog was running in traffic on Berlin Street.
Aggressive panhandlers were reported on Main Street.
Fireworks were heard on Main Street.
June 21
A window was vandalized on Prospect Street.
On Poolside Drive, a dog was running loose.
A gray Rick Steves brand wallet was lost on Main Street.
On Main Street, a dog was reported lost.
June 22
A car was speeding on Hubbard Park Drive.
People were loitering on Green Mountain Drive.
June 23
Someone was driving erratically on Elm Street.
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
A road hazard was reported on Gould Hill Road.
On State Street, a dog was left in a hot car.
A wallet was lost on State Street.
June 24
Items were stolen from a building on College Street.
A male was walking in and out of traffic on East Montpelier Road.
On River Street, a vehicle broke down.
A male was drinking alcohol in public on Taylor Street.
Kids were skateboarding on Stone Cutters Way.
A passport was lost on the bike path.
On Elm Street, a bicycle was stolen.
A wallet and key were found on Memorial Drive.
June 25
A dog was caught in an animal trap on Northfield Street.
Someone was assaulted on Elm Street.
A burglary was reported on State Street.
Someone pooped on the floor of an ATM on State Street.
A gunshot was reported on Barre Street.
June 26
An injured wild animal was reported on State Street.
On Towne Hill Road, a dog was found.
A vehicle struck a wire on Northfield Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Elm Street.
Cars were parked in the roadway on Berlin Street.
