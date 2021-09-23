The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Sept. 13
Medication was lost downtown.
Kids were playing music at the playground on North Street.
A deer was hit by a car on National Life Drive.
Sept. 14
Human waste was reported on the property of a Barre Street business.
A neighbor was letting their dog out to annoy a resident on Elm Street.
Vehicles weren’t stopping for school buses loading students at Main Street Middle School.
An injured dog was reported on Elm Street.
Sept. 15
A vehicle was driving up and down Loomis Street multiple times.
On Main Street, a burglary was reported.
A lost dog was returned to its owner on Towne Hill Road.
Sept. 16
Insurance, ID and credit cards were found on Barre Street and returned to their owner.
A vehicle didn’t yield for a pedestrian at a crosswalk on Main Street.
On Barre Street, a neighbor was banging on walls.
An aggressive driver hit a barricade on State Street.
Sept. 17
A car hit a deer on Gallison Hill Road.
Property was vandalized at the pocket park near the bike path.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
On Main Street, a black iPhone with a cracked screen was found.
A dog was howling on Elm Street.
There was a tire in the roadway on River Street.
Sept. 18
A bicycle was stolen on Elm Street.
On Main Street, a silver key on a ring was found.
A credit card was found on Memorial Drive.
On Robinhood Circle, a report of a domestic disturbance turned out to be kids roughhousing.
Someone was robbed on Cummings Street.
Keys were found on Ballfield Drive.
Sept. 19
Someone went into a man’s apartment while he slept on Elm Street.
On State Street, a dog was running loose.
A coin purse was lost somewhere downtown.
On Elm Street, a knife was found.
