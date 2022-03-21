The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 14
A traffic hazard was reported on Northfield Street.
People were fighting at the pocket park on Main Street.
A check was found downtown and its owner was contacted.
March 15
Vulgar behavior was reported at the pocket park on Main Street.
Parts of parking meters were found on the ground at Pitkin Court.
Muddy water was coming out of lines on Main Street.
March 16
A debit card was found in an ATM on Bailey Avenue and its owner was contacted.
Two males were abusing a female at the pocket park on Main Street.
March 17
Someone was yelling on Mountainview Street.
A battery was found on East State Street.
On Cummings Street, a loud motor bike was reported.
Someone got into an unlocked vehicle on Baird Street.
Car keys were found on Main Street and returned to their owner.
Someone hit someone else with a green sign on Main Street.
A wallet was lost downtown.
Gunshots were heard on Elm Street.
A parakeet was found n Summer Street.
March 18
There was a verbal altercation at a car wash on River Street.
The information booth on State Street was trashed.
Kids were on a building's roof on Main Street.
March 19
A water leak was reported on Grandview Terrace.
Ski equipment was stolen from a vehicle on Barre Street.
A debit card was found on State Street and shredded after the owner wasn't able to be contacted.
Someone went through an unlocked vehicle on Barre Street.
Three kids were acting intoxicated on Elm Street.
March 20
On Sibley Avenue, a vehicle broke down.
A Massachusetts driver's license was lost somewhere downtown.
Packages were stolen on Elm Street.
