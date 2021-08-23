The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 16A cellphone and other items were found on River Street.
On Barre Street, a vehicle was egged.
A wallet and checkbook were lost on State Street.
On Route 12, a car hit a deer. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 17
A U-Haul truck was pulling a tiny house on Route 2.
Items were stolen on State Street.
Kids were playing flashlight tag on State Street.
A suspicious vehicle at Green Mount Cemetery turned out to be paranormal investigators.
Aug. 18
Someone was threatened on Charles Street.
Dogs were left in a vehicle on St. Paul Street.
A hearing aid was lost on State Street.
People weren’t wearing masks inside a State Street business.
A vehicle was vandalized on State Street.
On Main Street, a bicycle was stolen.
Aug. 19
Loud music was reported on Charles Street.
On Main Street, a male in a black SUV was threatening a pedestrian.
A vehicle was vandalized on Main Street.
Aug. 20
A cat was neglected on State Street.
Someone was assaulted on Barre Street.
Aggressive driving was reported on River Street.
Aug. 21
A leather wallet with a zipper was reported lost to the police department.
On Northfield Street, a motorcycle was abandoned.
Someone was being stalked on Northfield Street.
Loud “pops” were heard on Independence Green.
Aug. 22
A business was vandalized on Barre Street.
On Northfield Street, a vehicle’s tires were slashed.
