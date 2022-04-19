The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
April 11
A dog attacked a deer on Bailey Avenue.
Someone was assaulted on High School Drive.
An envelope was found on State Street.
There was a nude sunbather on the North Branch Nature Trail.
Kids were climbing on train cars on Barre Street.
April 12
A dog was attacking a cat on Berlin Street.
Fake currency was reported on Berlin Street.
A wallet was found on Main Street and its owner was contacted.
April 13
A male was yelling on Elm Street.
Items were stolen on Main Street.
People were driving erratically on Memorial Drive.
There was an injured animal on Greenfield Terrace.
Gunshots were reported on State Street.
Someone was assaulted at the pocket park on Main Street.
April 14
An anti-Muslim sticker was found on a light pole downtown.
On Main Street, a fight involving four males was reported.
A male was stumbling in the roadway on River Street.
Keys were reported lost to the police department.
April 15
There was debris in the roadway on Elm Street.
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
An industrial remote control was found and turned in to the police department.
April 16
There was an injured deer on Interstate 89.
On Hebert Road, there was a two-car crash at about 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Someone was receiving harassing text messages on Summer Street.
April 17
A loud argument was reported on Elm Street.
Gunshots were reported on Dairy Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.