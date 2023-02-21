The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 13
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 5:18 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 13
A key was found on Berlin Street.
On Blanchard Court, a wallet was lost.
There was a two-car crash on Gallison Hill Road at about 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Sewage was backing up near a residence on Jay Street.
Feb. 14
A vehicle was abandoned on private property on River Street.
On Northfield Street, an argument was reported.
Feb. 15
A vehicle was parked in a lot without license plates on State Street.
Threatening text messages were reported to the police department.
Items were stolen from a building on Barre Street.
Feb. 16
An assault was reported on Barre Street.
Erratic driving was reported on Taplin Street.
On Elm Street, a scam was reported.
A wallet was lost downtown.
Feb. 17
On Elm Street, a key was found.
A wallet was lost downtown.
There was a citizen dispute on Main Street.
Feb. 18
Property was lost or found on Barre Street.
A disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
There was an animal problem on Barre Street.
A cellphone was lost on State Street.
Feb. 19
A dog was found on Dairy Lane.
On School Avenue, a vehicle was stolen.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.