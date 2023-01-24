The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 16
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 16
On Main Street, a suspicious person was reported in City Hall.
A backpack was reported lost three or four weeks ago on Main Street.
On Main Street, a debit card was left inside an ATM.
Jan. 17
A road hazard was reported on Dog River Road.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at Montpelier High School.
Someone was lying in the road on Mechanic Street.
Jan. 18
A large chunk of ice was in the roadway on River Street.
Threatening comments were made on Heaton Street.
A male was walking in the roadway on River Street.
Jan. 19
On Barre Street, a dog was running loose.
A Chrysler key fob was found downtown.
On Elm Street, a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
A dog was reported lost on College Street.
Jan. 20
An online scam was reported on Barre Street.
Property was abandoned at the State House.
Jan. 21
A door window was damaged on State Street.
Threatening behavior was reported on St. Paul Street.
Noise was reported on Cummings Street.
Jan. 22
Kids were urban snowboarding on State Street.
There was a suspicious event on Berlin Street.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.