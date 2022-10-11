The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 3
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 3
A vehicle was vandalized on Green Mountain Drive.
Someone was driving erratically on State Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Memorial Drive.
A road hazard was reported on Gallison Hill Road.
Oct. 4
A person was sleeping in a hallway on Langdon Street.
On State Street, a cellphone was lost.
A set of keys was lost downtown.
People were camping in Hubbard Park.
A report about an unattended dog and puppies on Old Country Club Road was unfounded.
On Wheelock Street, a dog was barking.
Oct. 5
A wallet was found on Northfield Street, and its owner was contacted.
Items were stolen from a building on Elm Street.
A cellphone was lost on Main Street.
Oct. 6
On Main Street, an incident of fraud was reported.
People were camping on private land near Route 12.
Two dogs were left in a vehicle on East State Street.
On Berlin Street, two dogs were lost.
A debit card was found on River Street.
On East State Street, a vehicle was found with its trunk open.
Oct. 7
A wallet was lost downtown.
Items were stolen on State Street.
Sunglasses were lost on State Street.
Items were stolen from unlocked vehicles on College Street.
Jewelry was found on Main Street.
Oct. 8
A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on River Street.
On Barre Street, a resident was locked out of their apartment.
A scam was reported on Dewey Street.
Oct. 9
A black card holder was lost on Main Street.
On Main Street, an intoxicated driver was reported.
A driver's license reported lost on East State Street was later found.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.