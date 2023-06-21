The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
June 12
A runaway dog was reported on Pearl Street.
Graffiti was reported on Stone Cutters Way.
On Bailey Avenue, a dog was running loose.
A bag containing tools was reported lost to the police department.
On Elm Street, an iPad was found.
June 13
A credit card was found and turned in to the police department.
There was a juvenile problem on Pinewood Road.
Property was abandoned on Main Street.
A bicycle was stolen on Barre Street.
June 14
On Berlin Street, a wallet was found.
A driver's license was found and turned in to the police department.
On Summer Street, a traffic hazard was reported.
June 15
A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
There was a suspicious person on the bike path near Stone Cutters Way.
Someone was suffering from dementia on Berlin Street.
June 16
A wallet was lost on Main Street.
There was a male in the roadway on Main Street.
Erratic driving was reported on River Street.
June 17
A child was out of control on Elm Street.
Property was found on West View Meadows Road.
June 18
Teenagers were shooting BB guns at cars on Main Street.
A dog complaint was made on Barre Street.
Property was found on State Street.
