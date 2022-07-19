The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 3:23 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
July 11
Harassing text messages were received on Barre Street.
A wallet was found on Main Street and its owner was notified.
The traffic lights were malfunctioning at the intersection of River and Berlin streets.
July 12
A vehicle was reported stolen on River Street.
On Court Street, a tractor trailer was stuck.
A wallet was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
On Main Street, a Toyota key fob was found.
Bicycles were stolen on Elm Street and Main Street.
A female yelled at kids who were fishing on Grout Road.
On Main Street, a dog was left in a hot car.
Keys were found on Main Street.
July 13
A dog was found on River Street.
On Spring Street, an incident of road rage was reported.
July 14
A bat was reported in someone's home.
Illegal dumping was reported on Terrace Street.
A dog was left in a car on State Street.
On Taylor Street, a vehicle was reported stolen.
July 15
Trucks were picking up trash early in the morning in violation of the city's noise ordinance on State Street.
Keys were lost downtown.
The traffic lights were malfunctioning at the intersection of State and Main streets.
July 16
A vehicle broke down on Route 2.
At Hubbard Park, a driver's license was found.
Children were abandoned on Main Street.
Keys were lost on State Street.
July 17
A political lawn sign was stolen from an Elm Street property.
On East State Street, a cellphone was lost.
A group was drinking in public on Main Street.
