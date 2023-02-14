The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Feb. 6
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Feb. 6
A car was parked on the sidewalk on Hubbard Street.
Traffic lights were malfunctioning at the intersection of River and Berlin streets.
Keys were lost on Barre Street.
Property was lost on Main Street.
Feb. 7
Keys were found in the parking lot on Pitkin Court.
Stolen items were sold to a Main Street business.
A driver's license was found downtown.
Feb. 8
On State Street, a driver hit a parked vehicle.
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
Feb. 9
A motor vehicle complaint was made at the Jacobs Lot.
On River Street, a vehicle was repossessed.
Feb. 10
People were sleeping inside an ATM vestibule.
A vehicle slid off the roadway on Memorial Drive.
Vandalism was reported on River Street.
A scam was reported on Bailey Avenue.
Erratic driving was reported on Memorial Drive.
Feb. 11
There was an animal problem on Dewey Street.
A large tarp was in the roadway on Northfield Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a debit card was found.
Feb. 12
An earring was found on State Street.
On College Street, a water main break was reported.
A noise complaint was made on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.