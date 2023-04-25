April 17
Identity theft was reported on Ridge Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Main Street.
A wallet was lost on Main Street.
A parked vehicle was blocking a driveway on Court Street.
On Mechanic Street, an unleashed dog was reported.
Noise was reported on Cummings Street.
A suspicious text message was reported on Sabin Street.
There was an altercation at the recreation field near Dog River.
There was debris in the roadway on Berlin Street.
Property was lost downtown.
Vandalism was reported on State Street.
Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle on George Street.
Keys were lost downtown.
A suspicious note was found on Main Street.
On Stump Dump Road, a set of keys was found.
A cellphone was found downtown and returned to its owner.
On Elm Street, a dog was reported lost.
A credit card was found on Main Street.
Property was found downtown and returned to its owner.
A dog attacked another dog on Langdon Street.
Someone entered the pool house without permission on Poolside Drive.
A credit card was found on Blanchard Court.
On Cummings Street, an assault was reported.
Medication was lost on Hubbard Park Drive.
A cellphone was found on Elm Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a vehicle broke down.
