The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
March 6
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 2:15 pm
Stalking was reported on Hubbard Street.
A parked vehicle was blocking traffic on Spring Street.
On Berlin Street, a suspicious package was reported.
A vehicle's tires were slashed on St. Paul Street.
March 7
A license plate was reported lost to the police department.
On East Montpelier Road, a wallet was lost.
A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
At the intersection of Pioneer and River streets, a traffic light was malfunctioning.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
Erratic driving was reported on Barre Street.
A male fell into the roadway on Main Street.
March 8
A debit card was found on Blanchard Court and returned to its owner.
Items were stolen on Sherwood Drive.
An intoxicated male was in the roadway on St. Paul Street.
March 9
Illegal dumping was reported downtown.
A purse was found on State Street.
On Elm Street, an incident of identity theft was reported.
A minor crash involving a plow was reported on Northfield Street.
March 10
Someone was using a dumpster without permission on Cedar Hill Lane.
A cellphone was lost somewhere downtown.
On Barre Street, a wallet was lost.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
Erratic driving was reported on Elm Street.
Road cones were in the roadway on State Street.
A wheelchair was found on State Street.
March 11
A vehicle was vandalized on Prospect Street.
There was a juvenile problem on Pinewood Road.
March 12
Someone was sleeping in a vehicle on Main Street.
A cellphone was lost somewhere downtown.
On Main Street, a Social Security card was found.
