Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 1:57 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
July 17
An unknown vehicle was parked in a private driveway on Pleasant Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a road hazard was reported.
A debit card was found on River Street and returned to its owner.
On Berlin Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
July 18
A vehicle was reported stolen on Liberty Street.
Jewelry was lost on the bike path near Montpelier High School.
Graffiti was reported on Finch Road.
An Apple AirTag was found on Langdon Street.
On Liberty Street, a vehicle was rummaged through.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Hubbard Street.
July 19
An encampment was reported on private land on Terrace Street.
On Main Street, a credit card was found.
Traffic lights at the intersection of Granite and River streets were not cycling properly.
An item was reported lost to the police department.
July 20
On Main Street, an intoxicated individual was reported.
Vehicles broke down on River Street and Route 302.
July 21
Threats were reported on River Street.
A male was sleeping in front of City Hall.
On Barre Street, a cellphone was found near the bike path.
A juvenile was trespassing on Pinewood Road.
July 22
A traffic hazard was reported on College Street.
On Main Street, an incident of road rage was reported.
A fraudulent advertisement was reported on East State Street.
On Spring Hollow Lane, a dog was found.
A bike was stolen on Barre Street.
There was debris in the roadway on Franklin Street.
July 23
A car's window was smashed on Murray Hill Drive.
Threats were reported on Barre Street.
A snapping turtle was on the foot bridge on North Franklin Street.
