The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 31A driver’s license was found on East Montpelier Road.
People were on school property during overnight hours on Main Street.
A package was stolen on Barre Street.
Identification was lost downtown.
Nov. 1A debit card was found downtown.
On Main Street, a suspicious male was reported.
A wallet was found in Hubbard Park and returned to its owner.
Keys were found at Hubbard Park.
Nov. 2On Cummings Street, a bicycle was found.
A wallet was reported lost to the police department.
On Main Street, a backpack was found.
Prescription glasses were lost on St. Paul Street.
Nov. 3There was debris in the roadway on River Street.
A wallet was found on State Street.
On Elm Street, a traffic hazard was reported.
Nov. 4A dog was found in Barre with a Montpelier tag.
AirPods were lost on Langdon Street.
On Main Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
A cellphone was lost at Hubbard Park.
Nov. 5A threatening message was received on Main Street.
Erratic driving was reported on River Street.
A motorcycle hit a deer on College Street.
Nov. 6On Gallison Hill Road, a someone drove a vehicle into the ditch.
An assault was reported on Main Street.
On Elm Street, water was flowing from a fire hydrant.
