The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 24
Someone was driving erratically on College Street.
At Hubbard Park, a wallet was lost.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
Jan. 25
A vehicle slid off National Life Drive.
At Hubbard Park, a dog ran off.
There was a false alarm on Vine Street.
Jan. 26
Cars were parked illegally on Wilder Street.
A report of a burglary on Barre Street was unfounded.
There was a two-car crash on Memorial Drive at about 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Items were stolen from a building on Northfield Street.
A suspicious vehicle was driving around Elm Street.
Someone tried to get into a residence on Barre Street.
Jan. 27
Someone was kicking a door on Loomis Street.
Water leaks were reported near Green Mount Cemetery.
Two people reportedly digging through a compost pile turned out to be people doing surveying work.
Someone was harassed on West Street.
A debit card was found on Bailey Avenue and returned to its owner.
Jan. 28
A dispute between roommates was reported to the police department.
On Cityside Drive, a scam was reported.
Keys were found on Main Street.
A lost dog was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
On Barre Street, a roadway hazard was reported.
A dog was lost at Hubbard Park.
Jan. 29
Frozen water pipes were reported at Sunnyside Terrace.
A vehicle was abandoned on State Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Bailey Avenue.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
On Berlin Street, someone called the wrong number several times.
Jan. 30
A dog was reported lost on Barre Street.
There was a water leak on Nelson Street.
Money in an envelope was lost on Main Street.
