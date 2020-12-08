The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Nov. 30There was a minor two-car crash on East State Street at about 1:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Items were stolen on Taylor Street.
A suspicious vehicle parked for a long time on Elm Street turned out to be someone who pulled over to rest.
Lights flashing inside a State Street business turned out to be Christmas lights.
Dec. 1Items were stolen on Home Farm Way.
Packages were stolen from a residence on Hebert Road.
A license plate was found and turned into the police department.
Dec. 2A domestic disturbance was reported on River Street.
There was an injured deer on Dog River Road.
Someone was trespassing on Barre Street.
Dec. 3Someone was swearing on Barre Street.
A dog in distress on Hebert Road turned out to be a leashed tracking dog.
On High School Drive, a vehicle hit a deer.
Dec. 4A credit card was found on Main Street.
Graffiti was reported on a bridge near Memorial Drive.
Someone was violating an abuse prevention order on Barre Street.
Dec. 5A vehicle was stolen on Ballfield Drive.
On River Street, a gate was knocked over.
A tree fell into power lines and caught fire on Gould Hill Road.
Dec. 6A plow truck hit a home and caused minor damage on Coolidge Street.
Someone was drinking inside a vehicle on Memorial Drive.
A vehicle was stolen on Northfield Street.
