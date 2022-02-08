The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 31
A vehicle was stolen on River Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Witt Place.
There was a two-car crash on Memorial Drive at about 11:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Vehicles in line for the car wash on River Street were obstructing traffic.
Someone was driving erratically on Berlin Street.
There was a water main break on Cummings Street.
Feb. 1
Check fraud was reported on State Street.
A cellphone was found on Main Street.
Someone was lying and screaming in front of Walgreens.
Feb. 2
On High School Drive, a child reported missing was later returned to school.
A scam was reported on Independence Green.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
Feb. 3
A car hit a deer on Bailey Avenue.
On Memorial Drive, a black wallet was found.
Graffiti was reported on Stone Cutters Way.
A utility line was in the roadway on Main Street.
Feb. 4
A vehicle was stuck in a snowbank on River Street.
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A water main break was reported on Liberty Street.
Feb. 5
A parked vehicle was blocking traffic on Langdon Street.
On River Street, a large pothole was reported.
A plow truck damaged a mailbox on Sunset Avenue.
Feb. 6
Two wallets were found on Dog River Road.
An unregistered vehicle was parked on the road on Lague Drive.
On River Street, a pothole damaged a vehicle.
Two males were going through recycling on Vine Street.
A Samsung Galaxy Z was found and turned in to the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.