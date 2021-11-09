The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Nov. 1
A vehicle broke down on East State Street.
Someone was assaulted on Hubbard Street.
A dog attacked another dog on Sabin Street.
There was a traffic hazard on River Street.
Nov. 2
Someone was causing a disturbance in Hubbard Park.
A vehicle was vandalized on Heaton Street.
Kids were playing loud music on Main Street.
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 4:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Someone hit a child while in a store on Berlin Street.
Nov. 3
Someone was on a wall overlooking the river on Main Street.
A Toyota key fob and a house key were lost on Main Street.
Someone was driving under the influence on Main Street.
Nov. 4
People were seen exchanging an unknown item on Main Street.
A vehicle broke down on Granite Street.
Someone refused to wear a mask inside a store on Stone Cutters Way and refused to leave.
People were riding skateboards on Barre Street.
A phone scam was reported on Berlin Street.
Someone was sitting on the side of the road on Dog River Road.
Nov. 5
Someone reported to the police department they had left their wallet on a bus.
On Cummings Street, someone was receiving threatening text messages.
A dog was barking on Vine Street.
Nov. 6
There was a parking problem on Elm Street.
A disturbance was reported on Memorial Drive.
Nov. 7
A credit card was found on Barre Street and shredded after attempts to find the owner were unsuccessful.
Kids were on roofs throwing items at cars on State Street.
A loose dog was reported at Hubbard Park.
