The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
April 10
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
On Elm Street, a ladder was stolen from a home.
Erratic driving was reported on East State Street.
Property was found on the bike path.
April 11
A wallet was lost downtown.
On East State Street, an assault was reported.
Graffiti was reported on Langdon Street.
An iPhone was found on North Street.
Vandalism was reported on State Street.
There was a tree in the roadway on Elm Street.
April 12
A dog was found on Center Street.
Property was vandalized on Gallison Hill Road.
Threats were reported on State Street.
April 13
Aggressive driving was reported on Berlin Street.
A bad check was given to a business on Stone Cutters Way.
Aggressive driving was reported on High School Drive.
On State Street, a dog was running loose.
A cellphone was lost on College Street.
Vandalism was reported on Stone Cutters Way.
April 14
Items were found on Main Street.
A vehicle broke down on Dog River Road.
People were drinking alcohol in public on Main Street.
April 15
Two people were sleeping behind Main Street Middle School.
On Gin Lane, a dog was left in a vehicle.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
On State Street, a male was blocking a building’s doorway.
April 16
Threats were reported on Barre Street.
Teens were skateboarding in a parking lot on Maple Lane.
