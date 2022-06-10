MONTPELIER — Capital City police held a virtual town hall Thursday evening to discuss their response to the “potential threat” against Montpelier High School where a student’s guns were seized.
At a hearing in Washington County family court Tuesday, an 18-year-old student at the school entered into an agreement with the state for an extreme risk protection order. The student agreed not to contest the order, which allows police to keep two rifles seized from his home for six months. The order is part of the state’s so-called red flag law adopted in 2018, which allows courts to order the seizure of guns from those believed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Police had sought the order because they said on May 17 a classmate reported the student had talked about “if he were to come to shoot up the school” and how the student knew where to access the school so that he could shoot those on one floor of the school before those on another floor knew what was going on. Police said the classmate reported the comments, including the student talking about selling his guns so he could buy an AK-47, to school officials who then contacted police.
Police said they had, “no indication or information that there was or is an imminent threat to the school, staff, students or the public relating to this incident.”
School officials have said the student will not return to school this year and is cooperating with officials.
Police announced the “potential threat” against the school on May 25, a day after 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, more than a week after the report was made. The initial announcement from Montpelier police on May 25 didn’t include much detail about the incident or the investigation. Chief Brian Peete said he wanted to hold a town hall via Zoom after Tuesday’s hearing to give more information and field questions from those in the community.
“I know that this was a very stressful and anxious situation that happened and folks are rightfully concerned. So our whole hope is to make sure that we’re as transparent as we can always be, accountable to you and that we’re able to provide you with the information you need,” Peete said.
There were about 40 people in attendance for the discussion, including multiple members of the media and city and police staff.
Cpl. Michael Philbrick, the department’s community resource officer, spoke about the timeline for the investigation. Philbrick said police initially met with school staff about the incident at about 2:45 p.m. May 17. By around 7 p.m. that day, he said police had obtained the extreme risk protection order and seized the guns. He said police left the student’s home about an hour later.
Philbrick said this situation was “an ideal application” of the state’s red flag law.
Peete said the timing of the department’s initial announcement was “unfortunate.”
“As to everything that has been going on within our society, within our country since then,” the chief said, referring to the Texas school shooting.
Police then discussed how state and federal law work in a situation like this and how Montpelier police communicate with school officials.
Resident Dave Bellini thanked police and school officials, “because we’re talking about something that didn’t happen.”
Bellini asked what happens during the next six months to mitigate the risk from this incident and who assesses whether the student is still a threat at that point.
Peete said school staff will make their own assessments about whether the student can return to school and how that takes place.
Philbrick said the Washington County state’s attorney’s office will have to prove to a judge that the student remains a threat to keep the order in place. He said if the student is no longer believed to be a threat, the order will expire.
In response to a question asking what was to stop the student from getting guns elsewhere, Philbrick said when someone has an order like this against them, they are treated as others not allowed to possess guns while the order is in place. He said their identifying information is entered into a national database that would flag them if they try to buy a gun from a federally licensed dealer.
Philbrick said there is a black market for guns, so there is no way to completely prevent someone from getting a gun.
“But at the very minimum, we’re very aware of this person. We’re very aware of their capabilities. They’ve been scrutinized, they are being investigated. We’re monitoring the schools and this person generally to make sure that, No. 1, they aren’t a threat, and, No. 2, they receive support and help to help address whatever was the underlying cause of this,” he said.
