20210723_bta_Peete
Buy Now

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete poses outside the station Thursday as he marks one year on the job in mid-July.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / File Photo

MONTPELIER — After more than two years on the job, Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete has submitted his resignation for a position in Kansas.

The city announced Peete's departure in a news release on Tuesday. The release stated Peete's resignation goes into effect on Dec. 31. He will then become director of the police department in Riley County, Kansas.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.