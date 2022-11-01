MONTPELIER — After more than two years on the job, Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete has submitted his resignation for a position in Kansas.
The city announced Peete's departure in a news release on Tuesday. The release stated Peete's resignation goes into effect on Dec. 31. He will then become director of the police department in Riley County, Kansas.
Peete was hired as police chief in Montpelier in July 2020. The release noted he assumed command “during the worst of the COVID pandemic” and at a time when protests were happening across the nation and the world against the treatment of Black Americans by police.
City Manager William Fraser said in the release, “Chief Peete has made excellent contributions to the city and its police department, which will carry forward into the future. We are disappointed to be losing him as chief but wish him the very best in his new community.”
Peete, who is originally from Chicago, said in a Tuesday interview that his main motivation to leave was to be closer to family in the Midwest. He said he didn't want to get into personal details, but he said family-related issues were the driving force.
He said the decision to leave was bittersweet.
Peete said his department had the full trust and support of city staff and the city council. He said Fraser was “a hero” to him and the best mentor he's had. He said he's grateful to those he served with at the department. Peete said he knows the department is in good hands, and he's happy to be joining a Kansas department that's similar to Montpelier with high standards and strong support.
The police department in Montpelier, like nearly every other law enforcement agency in the state and country, has been dealing with short staffing. That's led to Peete working plenty of hours of overtime to fill shifts.
Peete said the increased workload wasn't an issue. He said those at the department have each other's backs, and it feels like a family environment.
The general negative attitude seen in Vermont toward police, however, did make the prospect of leaving a bit more attractive to Peete. He recalled a moment soon after taking the chief's job when he dropped his daughter off at school while he was in police uniform.
Peete said the next day parents were circulating petitions looking to remove the school resource officer in an effort to not have officers on school campus. The school board got rid of that position in February 2021.
At the time of his hiring, Peete, who is Black, was celebrated for being one of the first people of color to hold the title of chief of police in overwhelmingly white Vermont. But he said it wasn't the color of his skin that caused issues in this state, it was his job.
“One of the challenges I've experienced since being here was dealing with certain organizations and members of the community because of my profession. That made it difficult to really get involved in our department being part of community policing. And it presented some challenges, some personal challenges for my wife and my daughter,” he said.
Peete said the county he is moving to in Kansas has all of the accountability and transparency seen in Montpelier when it comes to law enforcement, but with a more cooperative attitude from the community.
He said the negative sentiment seen toward police is contributing to the staffing issues police departments are dealing with. Peete said there are some law enforcement agencies in Vermont on the verge of disbanding because of lack of staffing. He urged officials to look into regionalization if law enforcement is to survive here.
Peete said his advice to those critical of police is to come from a place of love. He said it's easy to stay angry at a group of people, especially at a time when everything is divisive, but he said residents need to remember what makes the community great and to work together with a mutual understanding.
“One of things I wish I could have continued to help with is re-bridging that gap and that trust between the community (and law enforcement). But it has to be both sides. It can't just be law enforcement always reaching out. There has to be some reciprocation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.