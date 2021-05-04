MONTPELIER — When it comes to Enhanced 911, Montpelier has been out of compliance for decades, but now that some Capital City Streets have literally run out of numbers, it is a problem needing to be addressed.
Thanks to a just-approved ordinance, the stage is now set to do that, though Planning Director Mike Miller warns it could be a years-long process. The downtown will be left for last, and some streets won’t require any changes.
That’s actually good news because, Miller said, the city will be able to retain a numbering system — odd numbers on the right and even numbers on the left — that is “inconsistent” with E-911 guidance. Had that not been the case, every single address in Montpelier would have had to change as part of a process that will begin with three problem streets this summer and continue from there.
Miller said Barre Street, Cummings Street and Hubbard Street are at the top of the city’s E-911 to-do list, because all are non-compliant and have the added distinction of having run out of numbers to assign to buildings that either do, or could, exist.
Armed with a new E-911-compliant ordinance that creates a uniform system for naming streets and numbering buildings, Miller said the city can begin to make changes most Vermont communities did 25 years ago.
Montpelier never did and, with the exception of some of its more rural streets — Towne Hill Road, Gould Hill Road, and Murray Hill Road among them — its address system doesn’t embrace the distance-based model that assigns street numbers in 5.28-foot increments used to produce E-911 compliant maps.
It is why, Miller explained, the Montpelier Transit Center now sports an address — 61 Taylor St. — that doesn’t live up to the flashier “1 Taylor Street” name the city gave the redevelopment project. There is a theoretical 1 Taylor St., and it is on the right side of Taylor Street — like the transit center — 5.28 feet from the corner of Memorial Drive. The transit Center is about 310 feet farther up the street — about 0.06 miles from the Memorial Drive making its E-911-compliant address 61.
That was an easy fix, according to Miller, because the transit center was a new building on a largely undeveloped street, and its nearest neighbor was a bridge. Assigning it an address that wasn’t E-911 compliant would have required intentionally ignoring the standards.
Barre Street is an entirely different story. Largely developed, the street was numbered in Montpelier’s old school 1,3,5,9 way. It’s why the address for the Recreation Center on the left 0.1 miles from Main Street is 55 Barre St. It should be 101. That’s the kind of change that would make it easier for emergency personnel unfamiliar with the community to find and one that would free up single, unique addresses for buildings on a street that has run out of them.
A carriage house converted into a rental property needs its own address, but there aren’t any to spare on many streets, and while the city has sought to surgically address the issue — skirting the old ordinance in the process — Miller said that approach was questionable and didn’t get at the underlying problem.
“We have never gone through and systematically updated streets,” he said.
Miller acknowledged changing someone’s address when they aren’t moving anywhere is rarely well received — think stationary, business cards and personal and business checks. It’s why he’s in no rush to deal with the downtown and expects the city will tackle streets with more pronounced problems first.
“We understand that it’s an inconvenience, but it’s kind of a necessary inconvenience,” he said.
Miller launched a similar initiative for similar reasons while serving as planning director in Barre in 2013.
E-911 maps that were drafted in 1996 but never implemented, were dusted off in Barre at the time, as that city sought to catch up with most of the rest of the state.
Miller left Barre in 2014 to take his current job in Montpelier, but not before learning some lessons that might come in handy.
“Outreach is going to be important,” Miller said, explaining that, while some streets will be immune, those that aren’t will need a heads up that changes are coming.
That will happen this summer for Barre, Cummings and Hubbard streets at a minimum.
Miller also learned not to mess with people’s addresses during the holiday season. A lot of mail moves between Halloween and New Year’s day and, he said, street renumbering will be suspended during that time frame.
“There’s no need to be impolite,” he said.
The problem, and the potential confusion associated with leaving it uncorrected is evident on Cummings Street where, there’s need to number a large garage that sits between 5 and 7 Cummings Street. If you look it up on the Grand List, it is assigned the same number — 7 — as the single family home next door. If you Google it, the address is 11, which was the closest available number because while 5, 7 and 9 are all spoken for, there is no assigned address between between 9 and 21 Cummings St.
None of those addresses are E-911-compliant, one is either out of sequence, “nonexistent,” or both, and all will need to be changed as the city shifts to a uniform numbering system designed to clear up that kind of confusion.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
