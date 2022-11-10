MONTPELIER — It may not be goodbye forever, but city councilors have formally asked to dissolve the tax increment financing district the city sought with high hopes of unleashing commercial and residential development, from its historic downtown to Sabin’s Pasture, nearly five years ago.
Stephanie Clarke, of White + Burke Real Estate Advisors, told councilors on Wednesday night the TIF plan she prepared and the Vermont Economic Progress Council approved for the Capital City in 2018 is “no longer relevant” in post-pandemic Montpelier.
Burke said the plan — and the district — should be scrapped, though TIF is a tool the council may want to revisit in the future.
“This is a good time to dissolve the (TIF) district and reassess,” Clark said, suggesting the development landscape has changed in a number of important ways since the city identified nearly $14 million in public infrastructure investments — seven in all — it believed would facilitate 11 discreet projects that would collectively provide a $66.5 million jolt the Grand List.
That increase, or “increment,” would have been used to repay what the plan envisioned would be $7.8 million in TIF-related debt for projects ranging from a parking garage and an intersection upgrade to brownfield remediation and the replacement of aging and undersized subsurface utilities on Barre Street.
Though the city spent money — more than $1 million — in an effort to advance plans for a controversial parking garage to accommodate an ambitious hotel project that was canceled at the height of the pandemic, it never incurred any debt and, Clark said, it isn’t in a position to by next March.
Though, Clark said, the council could request an extension to the looming deadline, as officials in Bennington have. She said a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal, and climbing construction costs were all arguments for taking a step back.
According to Clark, some of the projects identified in the plan — most notably the hotel once planned behind Capitol Plaza — have been abandoned, while others have shifted course and no longer require public infrastructure improvements contemplated in the city’s TIF plan.
Then there’s the TIF district itself — one with boundaries that don’t include the 130-acre Country Club Road property the city acquired for $3 million earlier this year. Clark’s firm is in the process of developing a master plan for what was once the long-time home of the local Elks Club and its nine-hole golf course. Housing and a mix of indoor and outdoor recreation have been among the more frequently mentioned possibilities, but TIF isn’t currently a tool that facilitates future development on that property, she said.
City Manager Bill Fraser said it could be, if the district was “reconfigured” and its boundaries altered to include the largely undeveloped land on Country Club Road.
“We might want to think about that,” he said.
Clark agreed, suggesting the city may want to propose a new district — with a new plan — and it wouldn’t be precluded from doing so by dissolving the one that didn’t work out as anticipated, she said.
With the city actively exploring other economic development opportunities — including Country Club Road — beyond the boundaries of the existing district, Clark said, letting it lapse and possibly starting from scratch made sense. The move, she said, would buy time for ideas to crystallize, potential projects to emerge and the district boundaries to be strategically adjusted. It would also allow the reappraisal, which will wrap up next year, to reset property values.
Clark told councilors there was no penalty for dissolving a district they requested, but never actually used, and the law allows two TIF district per county, and the other one in Washington County — Barre — was approved before that change was made and doesn’t count.
She said she wasn’t aware of any other Washington County community considering a TIF district, but acknowledged the risk two other communities could seek and secure VEPC approval for TIF districts before Montpelier is ready to reapply.
Fraser said a proposal to take a “project-based” approach to TIF — one that doesn’t rely on preset district boundaries — has met some resistance in the Legislature, but he believed should be strongly considered.
Fraser encouraged Councilor Conor Casey, who won a local House race on Tuesday and Mayor Anne Watson, who missed Wednesday night’s meeting because of illness a day after she secured one of Washington County’s three Senate seats, could support that initiative next session.
Councilor Jack McCullough, who ran the meeting in Watson’s absence, described the TIF decision as an “easy call.” Councilors unanimously agreed to ask VEPC to dissolve the district.
