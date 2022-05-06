MONTPELIER — Anne Watson just finished running and now Montpelier’s recently re-elected mayor is suddenly running again — this time hoping to secure one of Washington County’s three Senate seats.
Watson began her latest candidacy during a Friday afternoon press conference, and she told those gathered in front of Montpelier City Hall her motivation for entering this year’s Democratic primary was pretty simple.
“I’m running for the Senate to represent Washington County … because I care deeply about central Vermont and its residents,” she said, adding: “I will be a strong, experienced voice to fight for a livable planet and to protect working families.”
Backed by a small group of supporters, including her husband, Zach, infant son, Peter, and Councilor Dona Bate, Watson predicted the skillset that has served her well in council chambers at City Hall would serve her well in the Senate chamber at the State House even if she’s hoping to make that transition sooner than she anticipated.
Fresh off her Town Meeting Day trouncing of challenger Stephen Whitaker in a mayoral race she won, 1,751-318, Watson’s decision to enter this year’s Senate race comes on the heels of Sen. Anthony Pollina, P/D, Washington, publicly confirming he won’t run for a seventh consecutive two-year term.
Pollina’s announcement opened the door and Watson was the first to walk through it in a freeze-the-field move reminiscent of her first mayoral bid in 2018.
Days after then-mayor John Hollar announced he wouldn’t run for re-election, Watson, who was serving on the City Council at the time, announced that she would be. Watson was unopposed when she ran for the city’s highest elected office in 2018 and again in 2020. The two-term incumbent easily defeated Whitaker, a frequent council critic, in the city’s March elections and is now eyeing a bigger prize.
Watson said equitably transitioning off of fossil fuels, expanding access to health care, and supporting Vermont’s working families would be the cornerstone issues of her first countywide campaign.
“Vermont’s economy has the potential to grow and the quality of life for Vermonters has the potential to improve if we can provide high-quality child care, paid family leave, affordable housing and health care to all who need it,” she said.
None of that will come as a surprise to Capital City voters because the initiatives Watson is now talking about tackling in a regional and statewide way are the same ones she’s been focused on locally since she was appointed to fill a vacant city council seat nearly a decade ago.
Watson has been both champion and cheerleader for Montpelier’s net zero energy goal — one, she said, has led to many cost-saving and energy-saving projects.
That list includes creation of the city’s “Green Revolving Loan Fun,” which is now being used as a model for other municipalities.
Watson spearheaded the effort to acquire one megawatt of solar energy — a move which saves city taxpayers roughly $50,000 a year on municipal electric bills and moves the city closer to its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
In Watson’s first four years as mayor, Montpelier completed Siboinebi Shared Use Path extension, the new transit center on Taylor Street, and the revitalization of the French Block apartments on Main Street in Montpelier. She also helped lead the council in creating the city’s Social and Economic Justice Committee and its Homelessness Task Force.
Though Watson has contemplated running for higher office, a Senate run wasn’t on her radar when she decided to seek a third term as mayor.
Watson said Pollina’s decision to retire changed that. Rather than pass up an opportunity that could just as easily have presented itself two or four years from now, she decided to seize the moment.
“Opportunity knocked,” she said, shortly before the brief press conference.
Moments later, Watson said she was “delighted” it did and excited about the prospect of serving in the state Senate.
“I have spent nearly ten years dedicated to leading Montpelier, and now I’m committed to serving all of the people of central Vermont, as we navigate financial, economic, and social challenges,” she said.
Watson paused to praise the Middlesex man whose policies and politics she agrees with and whose service she appreciates.
“I have a deep respect for Anthony Pollina and the work he has done on behalf of Washington County,” Watson said. “I particularly appreciate that he led the charge for Vermont’s Green New Deal. These are some big shoes to fill.”
Though Pollina is stepping down after 12 years in the state Senate, the other two incumbents — both Montpelier Democrats — haven’t hinted they won’t be running again.
One of them is Sen. Andrew Perchlik. The other has even more in common with Watson, though Sen. Ann Cummings spells her first name without the “e.”
Like Watson, Cummings first served on the Montpelier City Council before being elected three times as mayor. She stepped down in 1996 to run for the Senate seat she has held ever since. Cummings lost her first Senate bid in 1994, in the middle of her six-year run as mayor.
Watson said if she survives the Aug. 9 primary and is elected in November, Montpelier will need a new mayor.
Though Watson isn’t tendering her resignation just yet, she won’t try to pull double duty as another former Montpelier mayor — Rep. Mary Hooper — briefly did when she was first elected to the State House.
At the time Hooper didn’t have a toddler or a day job. Watson has both.
“If I win, I do plan on stepping down as mayor,” said the woman who has a toddler and a day job.
A mayoral vacancy would temporarily be filled by Council President Jack McCullough and ultimately by Montpelier voters next March.
For now, Watson is taking it one election at a time and she is focused on a Democratic primary with a yet-to-be-settled field of candidates that for the first time in 12 years won’t include Pollina. It will include Watson, who said she is more than just a mayor.
“I’m also a wife, a new mother, a teacher, a union member and a former ultimate Frisbee coach,” said the Barre Street resident who has been teaching physics, engineering and math at Montpelier High School for 17 years.
Senator?
Stay tuned.
