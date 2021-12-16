MONTPELIER — One week after enacting a local mask mandate the City Council was told it may already need adjustment and proposed amendments could be ready for consideration next week.
Following an initially bumpy roll-out of an emergency order that was enacted under recently approved legislation, Mayor Anne Watson said compliance-related complaints involving Shaw’s supermarket have persisted and City Manager Bill Fraser said addressing other issues might be warranted.
“We may be taking up some amendments to the mask policy potentially at our next meeting,” Watson said as Wednesday night’s session was coming to a close.
Fraser said an amendment is in the works, but it has more to do with City Hall than Shaw’s.
Fraser said requiring employees to wear masks all day long – even when sitting alone at their desks — is at odds with a recently adopted city policy and an earlier version of the mask mandate that was in place for more than a year before lapsing in June.
“It goes beyond just city employees,” Fraser said. “If you’re a store owner, and you’ve got a back office, technically, under our mandate … because your business is open to the public, you’re supposed to be masked even if you’re alone. … We’re going to try and make that more realistic.”
Fraser acknowledged the complaints involving Shaw’s and said the council could consider monetary fines allowed for in the legislation. Those fines, he said, could be levied against individuals, businesses, or both.
“If you wish to do anything else with enforcement, we’re certainly happy to talk about that,” he told councilors.
Like Watson, Fraser said he’d fielded compliance-related complaints involving unmasked shoppers at Shaw’s.
“One of the challenges that we’ve not observed is anyone that works for Shaw’s being without their mask, but certainly many customers are and they’re not turning them away at the door,” Fraser said.
If that is the expectation it isn’t in the council-approved order, which requires people — employees, customers and visitors — to wear an appropriate face covering when entering “a public or privately owned building that is open to the public.”
The only actual requirement of establishments involves signage.
“Each building that is open to the public shall post signage at the entrance and at other appropriate locations stating that visitors are required to wear face coverings by order of the Montpelier City Council,” the order states.
The local Shaw’s has done that, one of its managers confirmed Thursday.
“We have signs in the windows that say: ‘Masks are required,’” she said.
Heinz said unmasked patrons are offered masks when spotted by employees, but they aren’t forced to leave.
“We can’t throw people out of the store, or refuse service,” she said, suggesting it isn’t clear how the store would go about doing that without involving local police.
According to Heinz, while most who shop at the Main Street supermarket wear masks, it isn’t difficult to spot some who don’t on any given time.
City councilors didn’t discuss whether they are prepared to instruct police to fine those who violate the mask mandate at their meeting Wednesday night, but Fraser said the law does allow for that.
Vermont, which set new single-day records for the number of COVID-19 cases in successive weeks this month confirmed another 661 cases on Thursday. That’s more than the since-broken record — 604 cases — that was set on Dec. 5, but less than the 740 cases confirmed on Dec. 10.
Chittenden County was responsible for 104 of those cases to lead the state, followed by Rutland County with 68 new cases. There were 31 new cases in Washington County, which ranked eighth in the state.
