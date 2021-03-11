MONTPELIER — Barely a week after Capital City voters cast their Town Meeting Day ballots, city councilors were told higher than expected costs associated with the second phase of an expensive upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant could soon require a special election.
The need for a bond vote isn’t a certainty, but councilors learned Wednesday night, it is a distinct possibility. The lingering question they were told, will be answered by next month in order to keep a time-sensitive project on track.
With work on the project’s first phase — one that was the subject of a successful $16.75 million bond vote in November 2018 — now nearing completion, councilors were told the price of the planned pivot to phase two has ballooned by roughly $1 million.
The increase — from $5 million to $6 million — is the subject of ongoing negotiations between the city and Energy Systems Group (ESG). The Indiana-based firm designed and managed the project’s first phase, and was retained to develop the second phase under a $250,000 agreement that was approved by the council a year ago.
That work contemplates converting methane gas, a byproduct of the wastewater treatment plant, into electricity that would be exported to the grid creating a new source of revenue for the city.
The problem involves what appears to be a $1 million gap.
Voters authorized $16.75 million for the phase one work and for which the city secured roughly $5 million in grants. That left enough bonding authority to cover the phase two expenses, which had been projected at $5 million.
Kurt Motyka, assistant director of public works, updated the council on the project Wednesday night and confirmed on Thursday the estimate changed on Feb. 4 — days too late for a bond issue to have been included on the Town Meeting Day warning. The deadline for finalizing the warning was Jan. 31.
Motyka and City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors during Wednesday’s virtual meeting, it still isn’t clear a bond vote will be needed. Negotiations with ESG are ongoing and they said grants are being sought to cover the unanticipated gap.
If those efforts fail, Fraser said a special election will be needed to obtain authorization to incur additional debt he said would be financed by revenue generated by the “cash-positive” project.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to go to voters and say: ‘We need authorization to borrow this extra money. It’s not another $10 million … it’s less than a million (dollars) and it’s going to pay for itself,” he said.
Fraser said waiting until the next regularly scheduled election, which is literally a year away, isn’t a good idea and probably not a viable option. Waiting for Town Meeting Day to roll around again would mean incurring “another year’s worth of cost escalation,” and forego savings associated with ESG seamlessly shifting from phase one to phase two.
“Right now they’re on site,” he said.
Even if there was an election in November this year, it isn’t clear a decision can wait.
Motyka said Thursday the clock is already ticking on a two-year project the city has agreed will be “up and running” by the end of 2023. That means a generator that will require significant lead time will have to be ordered and installed and other work needed for the city to export energy will have to be complete.
Motyka told councilors he hopes to return with a contract for their approval in April with hopes construction can start in May, though he acknowledged that “aggressive timeline” would depend on the need to seek additional bond approval.
Pressed by Mayor Anne Watson, Motyka said that decision must be made by next month in order to keep the project on track.
Though Watson said the council has discussed deferring bond requests for capital projects given the current financial climate, she didn’t rule out an exception for work where projections indicate a project would more than pay for itself.
“As a matter of urgency it seems like the kind of thing that would be at least worth talking about and putting before folks,” she said.
While phase two is still up in the air, Motyka said phase one is weeks away from completion.
That work has included replacing aging and expensive infrastructure at the wastewater treatment facility, creating an organics-to-energy program that is now heating all but one of its buildings and enhancing its ability to treat “high-strength organic waste.”
Motyka said the latter feature has allowed the city to cater to a new client base, including breweries, dairy operations and companies like Wind River Environmental.
Wind River acquired Hartigan Wastewater Services of Middlesex three years and is now wrapping up redevelopment of the brownfield where former Grossman’s once sold lumber near the roundabout located at the junction of Routes 2 and 302 in Montpelier.
Motyka said the Wind River project was spurred by the facility upgrade and the company has contracted for 40% of the plant’s capacity — roughly 25,000 gallons a day — to treat “high-strength organic waste.”
