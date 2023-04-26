Fifty-two-year-old Ben Ellingson, of Montpelier, has produced his first album, “Bonji, Telling Secrets.”
It’s an improbable age for a debut album — all original songs and poems Ellingson has written throughout the pandemic.
Plus, the 10-track album was produced in his home studio.
“I’m just a middle-aged guy working at a hardware store in downtown Montpelier. When my wife challenged me to enter an original song in (National Public Radio’s) annual Tiny Desk contest for the first time, back in 2021, I didn’t set my sights on anything that was crafted for the sake of making booties shake,” he said. “I didn’t try to hone the perfect repetitive catchy jingle. I told my wife I was not a musician, but rather a musical storyteller. I wanted to craft some songs that introduced new ideas, opened minds and coaxed crusty old brains to accept new ways of thinking.”
That’s exactly what he did.
“Fast forward a couple years and my first album, ‘Telling Secrets’ has just come out on all the streaming services. Musically speaking, I am totally nobody,” he said. “But thanks to my wife’s encouragement, I’ve found a voice. As a hardware sales associate, I go by ‘Ben’, but a new musical storyteller has been born, and he goes by Bonji.”
When Ellingson was a young boy, Bonji was a frequently used nickname for him, especially by friends who had trouble pronouncing Benji. He didn’t particularly like the name, but has come to embrace it as an adult in part because Bonji are Sanskrit characters often used to denote Buddha and Bodhisattva.
The inspiration to write and produce his first album wasn’t based on a one-event epiphany but rather on a series of events, some of which date back 26 years to when he wrote a 100-page book of poems — a copy of which he still keeps in his studio.
Contributing factors that inspired and guided him include the pandemic lockdown; the 2017 Ironman Race in Plattsburgh, New York; a pending empty nest (his son graduates from high school this year and is planning to leave for college); a career change (he was laid off from a computer-based career and now works at Aubuchon Hardware); and “a desire to make sense in a chaotic world.”
“It’s pretty plain to see that human beings have arrived at a critical point of departure. Pandemic, world political tensions, heightened awareness of systemic racial inequality, the large-scale blossoming of the gender-identification discussion, mass shootings, the resurgent question of abortion rights, AI,” he said. “Nobody knows the answers, but one thing is clear to me: Now, more than ever, we must engage our collective imaginations. Until we can start envisioning and accepting new ways of doing things, we are lost.”
The album’s inspiration may have come from Ironman. The Plattsburgh Iron Man, a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon, is one of the most grueling sporting events in the world. At 46, and never before an Ironman athlete, Ellingson placed in the top quarter of the 2,700 competitors.
“I figured if I could do that, I could do anything,” he said.
His guitar skills were enhanced thanks to the pandemic shutdown.
“I could strum a few chords, but I wasn’t an accomplished player,” he said.
After hundreds of hours of practice, his skills and confidence in his craft led him, once the music venues reopened, to perform at several open mic events around Central Vermont, including the Whammy Bar in Calais and Rabble-Rouser, Bent Nails Bistro and Charlie O’s in Montpelier.
Ellingson’s songs, which feature a soulful guitar and occasional harmonica riffs, are stories about life, love, friendship and struggles. The songs are sung or spoken, or a combination of both.
“There are better musicians and better singers, but what I bring are my stories,” he said.
One song on the album — “The Taken Road with Robert Frost” – is both a tribute to Frost and a new take on one of Frost’s most famous poems.
“I trust I’ll need no quicker way to finally reach my destination, should this road even bend into doubt,” he states in the song.
What’s next musically for Ellingson? He’s not sure. But what he is sure about is, there is no turning back — music and storytelling are now part of his life.
Ellingson lives in Montpelier with his wife Amanda and son, Cale.
Anyone interested in Ellingson’s music should note there are two Bonji’s listed on most of the streaming services. The other Bonji’s music is techno music and very different from Ellingson’s music.
The album is available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify and other streaming services.
