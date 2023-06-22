BARRE — A Montpelier man has been sentenced to 18 months to serve for neglecting his vulnerable son, who reportedly died of infected bedsores in 2016 while the father collected Medicaid payments.

Jeffrey A. Kittredge, 57, was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three to five years, all suspended, except for 18 months to serve on felony counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult and Medicaid fraud. Kittredge pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com