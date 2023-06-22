BARRE — A Montpelier man has been sentenced to 18 months to serve for neglecting his vulnerable son, who reportedly died of infected bedsores in 2016 while the father collected Medicaid payments.
Jeffrey A. Kittredge, 57, was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three to five years, all suspended, except for 18 months to serve on felony counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult and Medicaid fraud. Kittredge pleaded guilty to the charges in March.
He also will serve five years on probation once released from prison. He is to report to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on July 5 to start serving his sentence.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of involuntary manslaughter and two additional counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult Kittredge had been facing in the case, per the plea agreement.
Kittredge’s co-defendant, Jennifer M. Cote, 48, also of Montpelier, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to felony counts of Medicaid fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Cote was sentenced in January 2021 to one to three years to serve for her role in the case.
Jeffrey A. Kittredge II, 20, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in July 2016. Police were informed about the younger Kittredge’s death because he died of septic shock from infected bed sores that hadn’t been cared for properly, according to court records.
Police said the older Kittredge was the primary care provider and court-appointed guardian for his son. The younger Kittredge reportedly suffered from multiple medical conditions, which included spina bifida, a birth defect where the spinal cord doesn’t develop properly; a brain development birth defect; and clubbed feet. He reportedly needed 24-hour care as a result of his conditions.
Police said Cote, a former licensed nursing assistant, was the older Kittredge’s romantic partner at the time of his son’s death. The pair, who reportedly married in 2019, were receiving Medicaid funds for taking care of the victim. Police said they should not have been receiving these payments because they apparently had not been providing the younger Kittredege with adequate care.
The younger Kittredge had been admitted to the hospital in Burlington in December 2015 for bed sores, according to court records. He was admitted again in 2016 where police said they were told the sores had gotten “significantly worse.” Police said they were told the younger Kittredge’s skin had been “rotting away.”
In court Wednesday, family members of the older Kittredge and friends talked about how kind and caring he has been to them. They also spoke about his devotion and love for his son, his namesake. One family member said she would have no problem leaving her young child in Kittredege’s care, while a friend reported he wished he had a father like the older Kittredge.
They spoke about the toll it took on the older Kittredge caring for the younger Kittredge, at the level of care he required, for two decades.
Conversely, a victim’s advocate read a statement from the younger Kittredge’s mother, which was also read when Cote was sentenced. The mother said nothing will replace her son.
“If he were right here right now, he would be making everyone laugh. Everyone loved him. While waiting for the bus, he would wave at people going by, and they would wave to him. He loved people,” she wrote.
The mother said she got to say “I love you” to her son one last time when he was on his deathbed.
“If it wasn’t for Jeff and Jennifer, this wouldn’t have happened,” she wrote.
Cote, who is still being supervised by the Department of Corrections for her role in the younger Kittredge’s death, also spoke in support of the older Kittredge in court Wednesday. She said her partner loved his son more than life itself. She took the blame for the lack of care the younger Kittredge received.
The case was prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office, with Rose Kennedy, the former state’s attorney in Rutland County, as the lead prosecutor.
Kennedy said five years on probation will address rehabilitation for the older Kittredge. She said the state has obvious concerns about his mental health. She said there was some evidence from police that the older Kittredge may have started hoarding items in his house when his son died.
“Maybe the care of his son just became too overwhelming,” she said.
Kennedy said when boiling down the case, the younger Kittredge died a likely quite painful, undignified death.
“And Defendant was the one who signed up to take care of him. Not only as his father, and the state has no reason to believe he didn’t love his son, but also as a paid caregiver through the state. … And it seems, from the evidence, that it should have been pretty self-evident that Jeffrey was suffering. And there also seems, from the evidence, that there were times when professionals tried to give him help and he turned them down,” the prosecutor said.
The older Kittredge was represented by attorney Dan Sedon.
Sedon said his client loved his son fiercely. He said while working on this case, Sedon asked himself if he could provide the type of care the older Kittredge did for as long as he did.
“The level of care was extraordinary. It was above average. It was every aspect of Jeffery’s life, Mr. Kittredge assisted him with. Night and day, really without a break for most of that time,” he said.
Sedon said the younger Kittredge was able to complete high school and have a rich life because of his father.
“There’s no question that Mr. Kittredge provided excellent care for Jeffrey for years and years,” the defense attorney said.
But he said his client took his eye off the ball. He said the older Kittredge’s own mounting health issues, along with exhaustion and depression, started to take a toll.
He said that extraordinary level of care wasn’t there anymore and the younger Kittredge suffered the consequences.
The older Kittredge said he is quite sorry for losing his son.
“He was what I lived for,” the father said. “He was literally the only thing I was living for for a long time.”
He said he wasn’t taking care of himself and overlooked his own health issues. The older Kittredge said he always put his son before himself.
“There’s not a day in my life where I don’t miss him,” the father said.
Judge Kevin Griffin said in reviewing the case, he agreed with Sedon that the judge didn’t know if he would have the capacity to provide the level of care that the younger Kittredge required for so many years.
“But something went terribly wrong,” the judge said.
While the older Kittredge has accepted responsibility for his son’s death, Judge Griffin said he wondered where all the protective services were that may have intervened in this case.
“You assume responsibility for your son, so this is squarely on you. But we do have institutions and agencies out there that are designed to watch out for this. And the affidavits, if accurate, this is not, you know, a bump or a bruise or something, the conditions on your son were so serious, so concerning that I just was scratching my head about where was the earlier intervention? But you’re the one that’s here, you’re the one that’s being sentenced, and you’re the one that’s being held responsible for the neglect of your son and the count involving Medicaid fraud,” he said.
The judge said the support the older Kittredge has from others will bode well for him in the future in helping him to readjust once he’s released from prison.
“Anyone who thinks 18 months is not enough is probably someone who has never set foot in a correctional facility,” the judge said, adding the sentence will likely be the longest 18 months of the older Kittredge’s life.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com