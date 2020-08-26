BARRE — A Montpelier man has been placed on probation for having child porn.
Andrew Sollace, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to seven years of probation on a felony count of possession of child pornography. Sollace pleaded guilty to the charge in January. If he violates his probation, Sollace could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The state had initially charged him with three felony counts of sharing child pornography, but two of the counts were dismissed and the third was amended to possession of child pornography, per the plea agreement.
Assistant Attorney General Ultan Doyle said at the change of plea hearing in January the state came to the agreement because there were some issues with Sollace’s competency. One doctor had found him competent to stand trial while another had not.
Detective Andrew Chaulk, of the Vermont Attorney General’s office, said in his affidavit in May 2016, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip stating Sollace had posted child pornography to a Facebook group from his account. Chaulk said Facebook sent him the picture Sollace uploaded and it appeared to be a young boy’s genitals.
He said the image was uploaded from an IP address that came back belonging to Sollace.
In August 2016, Chaulk said he received a second report about another incident of Sollace uploading a video of child pornography to the same Facebook group in May 2016. He said the video was about 5-minutes long and showed a young boy being sexually assaulted by someone who appeared to be older than 16 years old.
A third report came in September 2016, according to court records. This time Chaulk said Sollace had uploaded a video to Facebook of child pornography in April 2016. He said the video was similar to the one Sollace had uploaded before.
Chaulk obtained a search warrant for Sollace’s account and said he found messages between him and someone else where Sollace was talking about wanting to rape a boy. He said Sollace told members of the Facebook group he wanted to sexually assault a baby while they watched.
Chaulk said a search warrant was executed on Sollace’s home in November 2016. He said Sollace admitted to creating the group and said it was a “careless and reckless phase.”
Sollace said in court Wednesday at the time he didn’t understand that what he had done was wrong, but he does understand now.
