BARRE — A Montpelier man has been placed on furlough for a year in a case where police say he shot another man with a pellet gun.
David Godfrey Kenney, 30, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of simple assault with a weapon. Kenney was sentenced to zero to 12 months to serve and placed on furlough, the strictest form of supervision in Vermont. If Kenney violates his supervision conditions, he could be immediately lodged without a court hearing until those at the Department of Corrections decide he can be released or he maxes out his sentence.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, in July police received a report stating a male had been shot in the Shaw's supermarket parking lot in Berlin. Police said the victim was located with blood on his shirt caused by a small hole on the right side of the victim's stomach.
The victim reported Kenney had shot him with a pellet gun after the pair had been arguing, according to court records.
Police said a witness reported Kenney, the victim and himself were at a campsite in the woods near the store when the incident took place. The witness reported the victim was told to leave by Kenney, an argument ensued and then the victim was shot, according to court records.
Police said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment where it was discovered that his injury was minor and would not require surgery.
Kenney told investigators he had given the victim Seroquel, an antipsychotic medication, in an attempt to calm the victim down. Police said Kenney reported the victim had a bad reaction to the drug which led to the argument.
Police seized a Ruger Impact Max Elite .22-caliber pellet gun from the scene, as well as a BB gun.
