BARRE — A Montpelier man has been placed on furlough for a year in a case where police say he shot another man with a pellet gun.

David Godfrey Kenney, 30, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of simple assault with a weapon. Kenney was sentenced to zero to 12 months to serve and placed on furlough, the strictest form of supervision in Vermont. If Kenney violates his supervision conditions, he could be immediately lodged without a court hearing until those at the Department of Corrections decide he can be released or he maxes out his sentence.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.