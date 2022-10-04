BARRE — A Montpelier man has been placed on probation for going into a hotel room where a laptop was stolen.
Steven Paul Bradbury, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of unlawful trespass. Bradbury was sentenced to five days to 90 days, all suspended, and placed on probation for a year.
He had been facing a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling, but the charge was amended by the state to misdemeanor unlawful trespass, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, on Jan. 26 a woman called police to report her laptop had been stolen from her room at the Econo Lodge on Northfield Street in Montpelier. Police said the victim reported Bradbury had helped her fix a vehicle tire recently and she had agreed to pay him $50. Police said the victim reported Bradbury had been sending her messages about the money. She reported he had sent her messages noting her vehicle wasn’t at the hotel, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported she went to her room where she noticed her laptop was gone. The victim left the door to her room ajar because she didn’t have a key, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported she called Bradbury, and he told her he would not have had to take anything from her if she had paid him as he requested.
According to court records, surveillance footage from the hotel showed Bradbury and another male going into the victim’s room and then Bradbury leaving while trying to hide something under his jacket.
Police located the male who was with Bradbury at the time, according to court records, who reported Bradbury had taken the laptop after the witness gave him a ride to the hotel.
