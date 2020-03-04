BARRE — A Montpelier man has admitted to trying to get an underage girl to take part in sex acts.
Steven Burt Chapin, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of prohibited conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Chapin was sentenced to nine to 36 months, all suspended except for nine months.
He had been charged with a felony count of attempted luring of a child, but the charge was amended to two misdemeanors by the state per the plea agreement.
Cpl. Matthew Knisley, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit in October 2018 a girl’s father called Montpelier police to report messages the 13-year-old had been receiving from Chapin via Facebook. Knisley said the victim met with police and showed police the messages.
The messages show Chapin trying to meet up with the victim and sending sexually explicit messages, according to court records.
Knisley said he interviewed the victim and a witness at OUR House in Barre in November 2018. They told Knisley they believed Chapin wanted to meet them and engage in sexual activities. The victim told Knisley Chapin knew her age.
Knisley said he then obtained a search warrant for Chapin’s and the victim’s Facebook accounts. He said the warrant showed the victim and Chapin had been talking on Facebook.
Knisley then interviewed Chapin in March 2019, according to court records. He said he asked Chapin if he remembered talking to the victim on Facebook in October 2018 and Chapin shook his head “no.”
Chapin told Knisley his cellphone had been “hacked” in October 2018. Knisley said he asked for proof that Chapin’s phone was hacked, but Chapin couldn’t provide any.
When asked about the victim, Chapin said he had dated a relative of the victim. He told Knisley he knew the family and knew how old the victim was.
Knisley said he asked Chapin why someone would hack his cellphone and send messages to the victim, and he replied it was probably someone who didn’t like him and appeared to be setting him up.
He told Chapin about the search warrant showing the messages came from his phone, according to court records, and Chapin said the messages were “probably to joke around maybe, because that is what she used to do with me, is mess around with me.”
Knisley said he asked Chapin said he had suffered a traumatic brain injury in the past so he doesn’t remember much. He did acknowledge it was possible he had sent the messages.
The messages from Chapin’s phone included a photo of Chapin, according to court records. Knisley said he showed Chapin the photo and asked if he had sent it. Chapin told Knisley he had and he was “just being friendly.”
Knisley said Chapin eventually admitted to messaging and trying to meet up with the victim, but he didn’t want to do anything sexual and just wanted to smoke marijuana with her. He told Knisley he should not have been sending messages to an underage girl.
