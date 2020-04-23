BARRE – A Montpelier man has admitted to sexually abusing a woman with dementia.
Matthew K. Lavoy, 26, pleaded guilty via video Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct by sexually abusing a vulnerable adult and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. Lavoy was sentenced to three to five years, all suspended except for 11 months to serve. He's been held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since his arraignment in July.
The state dropped a felony count of sexual assault without consent, per a plea agreement.
Washington County Deputy State's Attorney Bridget Grace said in an email Wednesday night the state agreed to this sentence for Lavoy because he has a traumatic brain injury which has given him limitations. Grace said he will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. She also noted Lavoy was given 11 months to serve because he receives social security and having him incarcerated for more than a year could cause him to lose those benefits, which, she said, could cause him to lose services and housing.
Trooper Darren Kennedy, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a sexual assault was reported in Middlesex in June. Kennedy said a caregiver at a home reported one of her clients may have sexually assaulted another.
Kennedy went to the scene and the caregiver told him she had found a vape pen under the victim in the victim’s bed. The caregiver also informed Kennedy the victim is non-verbal and has dementia. The caregiver told Kennedy that Lavoy is also a client there and has a traumatic brain injury. She told Kennedy that Lavoy had come to her saying he was missing his vape pen.
The caregiver told Kennedy she confronted Lavoy about where she found the pen and he told her, “I have needs, (the victim) has needs.” She reported Lavoy admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, according to court records.
Kennedy said he spoke to Lavoy who told him he had sexually assaulted the victim for about five minutes and he was also pleasuring himself.
For the assault and disorderly conduct convictions, Officer Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a disturbance was reported on Liberty Street in April 2019. Murphy said a caregiver there told police Lavoy had gotten into an altercation with another client.
The caregiver told Murphy she was hosting a barbecue and Lavoy was bothering the guests. She reported at one point Lavoy “puffed up his chest” and charged at one of the guests, who was pregnant, and knocked another guest to the ground.
Murphy said witnesses reported Lavoy also knocked over a child while charging at the guest.
