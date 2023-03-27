BARRE — A Montpelier man has admitted to neglecting his vulnerable son, who reportedly died of bedsores in 2016 while the man collected Medicaid payments.

Jeffrey A. Kittredge, 56, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of neglect of a vulnerable adult and a felony count of Medicaid fraud. Kittredge has agreed to a sentence of three to five years, all suspended, except for 18 months to serve. He also would be placed on probation for five years, according to the plea agreement.

