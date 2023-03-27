BARRE — A Montpelier man has admitted to neglecting his vulnerable son, who reportedly died of bedsores in 2016 while the man collected Medicaid payments.
Jeffrey A. Kittredge, 56, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of neglect of a vulnerable adult and a felony count of Medicaid fraud. Kittredge has agreed to a sentence of three to five years, all suspended, except for 18 months to serve. He also would be placed on probation for five years, according to the plea agreement.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. Judge Kevin Griffin will decide at that hearing whether to accept the deal.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of involuntary manslaughter and two additional counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult Kittredge had been facing in the case, per the plea agreement.
Kittredge’s co-defendant, Jennifer M. Cote, 47, also of Montpelier, pleaded guilty to felony counts of Medicaid fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Cote was sentenced in January 2021 to one to three years to serve for her role in the case.
According to court records, Jeffrey A. Kittredge II, 20, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in July 2016. Police said they were informed about the younger Kittredge’s death because he died of septic shock from infected bed sores that hadn’t been cared for properly.
The older Kittredge was the primary care provider and court-appointed guardian for his son, according to court records. Police said the younger Kittredge suffered from multiple medical conditions, which included spina bifida, a birth defect where the spinal cord doesn’t develop properly; a brain development birth defect; and clubbed feet. He reportedly needed 24-hour care as a result of his conditions.
Police said Cote, a former licensed nursing assistant, was the older Kittredge’s romantic partner at the time of his son’s death. The pair reportedly married in 2019.
The couple was receiving Medicaid funds for taking care of the victim. Police said they should not have been receiving these payments because they apparently had not been providing the younger Kittredege with adequate care.
The younger Kittredge had been admitted to the hospital in Burlington in December 2015 for bed sores, according to court records. He was admitted again in 2016 where police said they were told the sores had gotten “significantly worse.” Police said they were told the younger Kittredge’s skin had been “rotting away.”
The case is being prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office. The lead prosecutor is Rose Kennedy, the former state’s attorney in Rutland County.
Kennedy said at Monday’s hearing that members of the victim’s family were in attendance for the hearing. She said the family wanted to make the judge aware they want to be heard at sentencing.
“In addition, judge, I think they also want you to understand that the plea agreement doesn’t quantify their loss and their pain,” the prosecutor said.
Judge Griffin said he wanted to hear from the family, and they would have an opportunity to weigh in at the sentencing hearing.
The older Kittredge is represented by attorney Dan Sedon who reported Monday the restitution involved in the case has already been paid by Kittredge.
