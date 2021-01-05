BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of setting fire to a trash can next to a downtown building, as well as other crimes.
Randolph Michael Tatro, 24, pleaded not guilty via video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree arson, aggravated disorderly conduct, attempted simple assault on a law-enforcement officer, resisting arrest and three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Tatro faces a maximum sentence of 4½ years in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury pending release to a responsible adult.
For two of the disorderly conduct charges, Officer Kathryn Purcell White, of the Montpelier police, said in her affidavit dispatch reported on Dec. 24 someone was yelling through the windows at the police department. Purcell White said she knew Tatro had been involved with police prior to her shift starting and he had been loud and acting unstable.
The officer said she found Tatro walking in the parking garage off East State Street.
Purcell White said Tatro was experiencing a mental health crisis and was screaming, crying and spoke of harming himself. The officer said a screener with Washington County Mental Health Services arrived and Tatro's comments turned from suicidal to “homicidal” and he threatened to burn down an apartment building.
For the arson charge and the other charges, Sgt. Kevin Moulton, also of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit Tatro was given a no trespass notice by police on Dec. 31. Moulton said Tatro was hostile toward officers and repeatedly “flipped them off.”
Moulton said he continued to monitor Tatro because he was irate in public and saw him walk. Moulton said he found Tatro near the trash bins behind City Center. Moulton said he went to the second story of the parking garage at City Center, looked down onto where Tatro was and saw he had lit a fire in one of the bins. He said Tatro had propped up the lid and he could see flames coming out.
Moulton said the trash bit was right next to the building, and he thought the fire would quickly burn out of control. He said he ran down toward Tatro and told him to get on the ground, but Tatro refused.
Moulton said he “escorted” Tatro to the ground and handcuffed him.
Moulton said a witness who had been trying to calm Tatro down showed police a video of Tatro pouring something into the trash can and then he's seen next to the bit that was on fire.
Moulton said Tatro threatened to kill him and would blow up the police station. He said Tatro spat at him, but the spit hit a window next to the officer.
