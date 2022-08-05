BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of nearly shooting a family member in the head.

Francis Nye, 56, pleaded not guilty July 29 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Nye faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including a 24-hour curfew and not to buy, have or use any guns or dangerous weapons.

