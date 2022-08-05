BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of nearly shooting a family member in the head.
Francis Nye, 56, pleaded not guilty July 29 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Nye faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including a 24-hour curfew and not to buy, have or use any guns or dangerous weapons.
Sgt. Kevin Moulton, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit, on July 27, he spoke with a Nye family member who reported Nye had shot at him with a .380-caliber Ruger LCP and the bullet nearly missed his head. Moulton said the incident occurred on July 22.
The victim told police he was on a video call with someone when Nye was “clicking,” or dry firing, the gun near the victim's head, according to court records. Moulton said the victim reported he told Nye to stop and then Nye cocked the gun and shot it. He said the victim reported the left side of his face went numb, and he asked Nye if Nye had shot him.
The victim reported Nye initially said shooting the gun was accidental, but later told the victim not to aggravate Nye again, according to court records.
Moulton said the victim sent him a photo of a window screen with a bullet hole in it, which was made by Nye shooting the gun.
He said the victim reported Nye has a traumatic brain injury and has several mental health issues. The victim reported Nye routinely threatens him and his friends, as well as the victim's pets.
Moulton said he spoke with the person the victim was talking to when the gun was shot. He said the witness reported hearing the gunshot and saw the bullet go by the victim's face.
Moulton said the victim also sent him photos showing Nye had drawn crosses on the walls with his own blood, stabbed screwdrivers into walls and “made a portal for demons.”
He said police executed a search warrant on the home and Nye was found walking towards his home and was taken into custody. Moulton said Nye had the Ruger on him at the time, and it had a loaded magazine. He said the gun, as well as other guns and dangerous weapons found at the home, were seized as a part of the warrant. The affidavit doesn't list what the other seized weapons were.
Moulton said Nye denied shooting toward the victim. He said Nye later reported he and the victim were cleaning guns and the discharge, where the bullet went through the screen, was accidental. He said the victim reported they were not cleaning guns.
