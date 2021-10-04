BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of leading police on a foot chase when they tried to pick him up on an arrest warrant for cocaine trafficking.
Michael A. Truman, 35, pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony count of cocaine trafficking and misdemeanor counts of giving false information to law enforcement and driving with a criminally suspended license. If convicted, Truman faces a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Truman was arrested Friday after being spotted by Vermont State Police in Montpelier. Police said he was walking on Granite Street. Troopers tried to apprehend him, but Truman fled.
Police said Truman crossed the Winooski River in an attempt to evade capture, but was arrested on Berlin Street. Police said they found cocaine on Truman.
He is expected to answer the charges of attempting to elude and cocaine possession on Nov. 4.
For the trafficking charge, Trooper David Lambert, of the State Police, said in his affidavit in June police received a report of people trespassing on land in Roxbury. Lambert said Truman was one of the trespassers.
The trooper said he went to the property and there was a motor home there with multiple vehicles parked by it. Lambert said Truman and another person were found in the home. He said the other person had a warrant out for his arrest.
Inside the home, the trooper said he saw various items of drug paraphernalia.
Lambert said Truman refused to give police permission to search the home, so the trooper obtained a search warrant for it.
He said Truman was taken into custody. He said he patted Truman down and he felt a bulge in Truman’s pocket which turned out to be a plastic bag that contained about six grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.
Lambert said Truman gave investigators permission to search his phone and on it they found messages showing Truman had been supplying drugs to others.
The trooper said the search warrant on the home turned up about 84 grams of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 38 grams of powder cocaine.
For the false information charge, Truman gave police a fake name when he was found slumped over the wheel on National Life Drive in Montpelier in May, according to court records.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.