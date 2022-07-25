BARRE — Police say a Montpelier man went into a hotel room where a laptop was stolen.
Steven Paul Bradbury, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. If convicted, Bradbury faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury serving a sentence in an unrelated drug case.
Cpl. Benjamin Michaud, of the Montpelier police, stated in his affidavit on Jan. 26 a woman called police to report her laptop had been stolen from her room at the Econo Lodge on Northfield Street. Michaud said the victim reported Bradbury had helped her fix a vehicle tire recently and she had agreed to pay him $50. He said the victim reported Bradbury had been sending her messages about the money. She reported he had sent her messages noting her vehicle wasn’t at the hotel, according to court records.
Michaud said the victim reported she went to her room and noticed her laptop was gone. He said the victim reported she had left the door to her room ajar because she didn’t have a key.
Michaud said the victim reported she called Bradbury and he told her he would not have had to take anything from her if she had paid him as he requested. The victim reported Bradbury then sent her messages stating he didn’t take her property.
Michaud said he reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel that showed two males, one who Michaud recognized as Bradbury, approaching the victim’s room. He said the footage showed Bradbury and the other male entering the room and then leaving. He said it appeared Bradbury was trying to hide something under his jacket. He said the footage showed no one else went to the victim’s room while she was away.
Michaud said he was able to identify the second male seen in the footage. He said he located this witness, who reported Bradbury had taken the laptop after the witness gave him a ride to the hotel.
He said the computer was valued at $199.
For the sentence he is currently serving, Bradbury was sentenced in March on drug convictions, including cocaine possession, as well as a conviction of leaving the scene of a crash. Police said he was found with six grams of cocaine in Montpelier in September. Police said he also crashed into a vehicle on State Street in Montpelier in August and fled.
