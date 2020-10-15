MONTPELIER — The novel coronavirus pandemic has likely thrown a wrench into Montpelier's finances for years to come, with city officials trying to figure out how to address a projected $1.7 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2022.
At the City Council's regular meeting Wednesday, Kelly Murphy, the city's finance director, gave a presentation on where the city's finances stand and what things look like going forward.
For the FY20 budget, the city was looking at a shortfall of a little more than $500,000. To help reduce that gap, the city made $245,000 in cuts to city departments and another $152,300 was cut by furloughing employees. The city also delayed purchasing equipment and delayed hirings to help make up the deficit.
Murphy said the city was left with a deficit of about $84,500 for the general fund.
The parking fund lost about $165,000 due, in part, to people not using parking meters during the pandemic as the public has been discouraged from traveling to help stop the spread of the virus. State workers typically take up many of the spots in parking lots in the city, but the public is now using those spots for free because many state workers now work from home.
She said the general fund shortfall will be addressed using the city's unrestricted fund balance, bringing the amount of available dollars in that fund down to $580,000. Murphy said the city has been approved for a $112,500 federal grant using CARES dollars that will help address some of the remaining deficit.
For FY21, the current fiscal year, the general fund has at a $1.143 million deficit and the parking fund is projected to be down $265,220. She said the city has cut $1.4 million from the budget to help address the deficit for FY21.
Murphy suggested keeping the city's deficit mitigation plan in place, maintain the hiring freeze and replace equipment and infrastructure only at the point of failure. She said if conditions improve, the council will be presented with a restoration plan.
City Manager William Fraser said despite the necessity of doing so, delaying replacing infrastructure and equipment is a problem.
“We might in (FY22) get done what we were gonna do in '21. That means everything that was on the list for '22 is going to be out to '23 and future years. This is definitely going to have a domino effect. And we can't kid ourselves differently, those are the facts. Short of proposing some sort of giant tax increase, which I don't think we're going to want to do either,” Fraser said.
He said when the council was making budget decisions in the spring, they were told by now things would be getting better and the city might have been back on its normal budget for FY22.
“Clearly, that's not going to be the case,” he said.
Fraser said he's had discussions with his staff looking at this is a long-term problem and figuring out how to shift priorities going forward. The city manager said the city can't put off purchases and infrastructure improvements forever. The city is also looking at a $1.7 million deficit for the FY22 budget.
“What services do we have to back away from? What are these decisions? Because we're not going to close a $1.7 million gap by just tinkering around the edges,” he said.
Fraser said it would take a 20-cent increase in the tax rate to make up the difference — an increase that he said is unheard of.
Mayor Anne Wastson said this might be the most strained budget season she's ever participated in or witnessed. Watson said she's created a survey for fellow council members to fill out asking policy-level questions about how they want to deal with the budget. She said councilors will have to seriously consider what services they might want to cut.
Councilor Dona Bate said the city should go on a “thin, thin diet” for the next year. She said the problems caused by the pandemic will likely get worse as the weather gets colder and more people are indoors.
“If you have any cash, keep it,” she said. “Don't spend it.”
Councilor Jay Ericson agreed, saying this isn't an economic recovery where they are trying to get back to where things were. Ericson said this is an “economic redefinition.”
Councilor Dan Richardson added the tax payers aren't going to be in position to bear these costs. He said the city needs to look at what it absolutely needs to provide for services.
Councilor Jack McCullough said he didn't want to see city services degraded to the point that what's left isn't recognizable.
Councilor Lauren Hierl said, depending on how the presidential election goes in November, there could be federal dollars available to help with the budget. She said while the council works on the budget, it could create a wish list of things to fund using those dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.