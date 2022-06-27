MONTPELIER – A just-seated committee that will focus exclusively on the shortage of reasonably priced rental and home ownership opportunities in the Capital City is starting its work.
The city is days away from sealing a $3 million deal to acquire 138 mostly undeveloped acres best known for its decades-long run as the home of the Montpelier Elks Lodge and the club’s nine-hole golf course.
The Vermont College of Fine Arts is exploring what to do with the vast majority of its College Street campus in the wake of a recently announced decision to shift the low-residency programs it has housed to Colorado next year.
The city’s Development Review Board recently held the first hearing on the latest proposal to develop 54 units of housing on a portion of a 72-acre parcel located at the end of Isabel Circle.
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity is conducting a grant-funded feasibility study it hopes will lead to a conceptual plan to develop between 50 and 100 units of housing on part of a 50-acre property off Northfield Street.
That doesn’t count on-again-off-again conversations that date back decades over the development potential of Sabin’s Pasture.
The newly formed Housing Committee won’t have a direct say on any of those projects, or could-be projects, but it will have a voice on housing-related matters, in general.
It’s a voice that could prompt city councilors — two of whom were appointed to the 11-member committee last week — to entertain housing-friendly policy changes and programs designed to address growing concerns about the high cost of housing across Montpelier.
Housing and recreation — both indoor and outdoor — frequently have been mentioned options for the sprawling property at the top of Country Club Drive that the city is poised to buy from Steve Ribolini, and that isn’t expected to change after Friday’s scheduled closing on the Elks Club property.
The development potential of the property the city will acquire using proceeds of a voter-approved $2 million bond, as well as $1 million from its recreation reserve fund, have yet to be determined. However, housing has been in the mix from the beginning, and the committee could help answering threshold questions about what that might look like in the context of the broader property.
While VCFA plans to maintain its College Hall headquarters after moving some of its low-residency programs to Colorado College in Colorado Springs next summer and others online in the winter, it is pondering what to do with the rest of the campus buildings.
Leasing or selling some or all of those underutilized buildings is under consideration, and the college as retained the real estate consulting firm White and Burke to explore possibilities.
Given the size and nature of some of the buildings housing is an obvious option and it is the kind of idea likely to interest a committee composed of residents eager to respond to a housing crisis that resident Peter Kelman told city councilors last week required an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.
Kelman was one of 18 residents who applied to serve on the committee he and other members of the city’s informal Housing Task Force had recommended.
Following closed-door deliberations, councilors chose nine of the applicants, while thanking others — Kelman included — for their interest and encouraging them to remain active.
The nine members who were chosen will be joined by council members Jack McCullough and Cary Brown.
Most of those appointed live in Montpelier, though the one who doesn’t — Jo Ann Troiano — is the long-time executive director of the Montpelier Housing Authority, who serves on the board of the Vermont Housing Authority.
Most are homeowners, including a couple — Diane Sherman and Emma Zavez — who were once renters in Montpelier.
One of the committee’s members — Jessica Oparowski — still rents, though, the middle school mom said she recently learned her landlord will be reclaiming the property, and she is scrambling to find housing she can afford in a community where that isn’t easy.
“I’m a voice of those who can no longer afford or find housing,” she told the councilors.
Most of the committee’s members — including Oparowski, who runs her own small business — are employed, though one, Carol Moorman, is a retired social worker.
Three of the committee’s members — Sean Sheehan, Stan Brinkerhoff and Rebecca Copans — have lived in Montpelier for at least a decade, while one — Irene Mendez — bought her home less than six months ago.
A majority of the committee’s members have been residents for fewer than five years, and more than a few indicated they probably couldn’t afford to purchase their homes based on the current housing market.
The diverse group includes a couple of lawyers — Sherman and Zavez — and at least one member — Brinkerhoff — who owns rental property in the city.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
