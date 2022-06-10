MONTPELIER — Montpelier High School's 80 graduates were told to embrace who they are and surround themselves with those who have different gifts at the school's graduation ceremony Friday evening.
The graduates were led onto the school's athletic field for the ceremony by the Catamount Pipe Band.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said it's been an incredible honor to serve the community and the graduates during this unprecedented time.
Bonesteel said over the coming days and months, people are going to be throwing plenty of advice at the graduates.
“I can almost guarantee that you will hear, 'Find your passion.' I'm always curious what that means. It sounds so finite like once you find that passion, you're done. Good to go. It makes it sound like passion is like a light switch. Once you flip it on that passion is fully formed and ready to inspire you forever. And if you haven't found it, you're somehow lacking in this key to have a happy and successful life,” she said.
The superintendent said the truth is passion starts as a nugget of an idea that they will have little knowledge about and even less skill with. She said it comes from the work the graduates will do and will develop over time with determination and resilience.
Bonesteel said the best thing about it is they aren't limited to just one passion.
“My hope for you is that you're not content with just one passion for life. That you use the skills you have learned at your time (here) and throughout this pandemic to confidently walk through the next doorway curious to know what's behind it,” Bonesteel said.
Graduate Jesse Zeankowski-Giffin said he was surprised to be picked as a speaker for the ceremony. Zeankowski-Giffin said he was only at the school for about two hours per day during his senior year. He said he was worried those at the school forgot about him.
Zeankowski-Giffin said he felt separated from his peers for much of his school career and had trouble communicating. He said he couldn't figure out how to fit in and it was frustrating.
Zeankowski-Giffin said he expected high school to be more of the same. He said he wasn't excited to be there, he was there because he had to be.
Then the pandemic hit and he said he realized he was missing people he had assumed he hadn't made a connection with.
“The absence of the people I've been around for years hurt me in a way I never anticipated,” Zeankowski-Giffin said. “And as high school was coming to a close, I felt that I had wasted all this time worrying about things that didn't matter. Even though I felt out of place, people still talked to me. People were still respectful towards me. They would strike up conversations. They remembered little things about me.”
He said the distance he imagined between himself and his peers was never as far as he thought. When school started up again, Zeankowski-Giffin said he gave himself permission to speak freely and reach out to people. He said it was worth it because people are responsive, accommodating, forgiving and everything he was worried they wouldn't be.
Fellow graduate Sam Watson said his mother told him someone's gifts are the things that come so easily that someone doesn't realize they have them. Watson said he was voted by his classmates “Most likely to brighten up your day.”
“Which is cool 'cause I hardly know most of you,” he said. “But then I realized yea, I don't know most of you. I mean, honestly I'm so scared of being around a third of you. But that isn't because of you. It's because by being who you are, you reflect my fears and my insecurities about what I'm not.”
Watson said instead of focusing on what he isn't, he now understands all the things that he is are his gifts. He said once he allowed that to sink in over the past few months, he's never been happier.
“We can't choose our gifts. But our understanding and embracing of our gifts will give us the assured knowing that none of us is one in the crowd with all of it. That none of us is falling short because it's never accurate to compare ourselves with each other. … Never accurate to disparage yourself on account of something in you or of you that you don't see in anyone else because no one is experiencing it the way you are,” he said.
The guest speaker for the ceremony was English teacher Sarah Squier.
Squier said she had four “secrets” to share.
Her first was for the graduates to listen to their smart friends. She said the world, “is waiting for us to be our weird, glorious selves.”
Squier said her second secret is that she sees the graduates. She said they think they are fooling everyone, but they aren't.
“Between reading your college essays; watching your furtive glances when you make a joke, but you aren't sure if anybody got it; watching you try to swagger in with a daring new haircut; those times when you're waiting to see who bungles your pronouns again, but you're trying not to show that it hurt. I see the fear in your eyes when you turn in the first essay of the year and I see your shoulders relax when you laugh with your best pals. I see you in there,” she said.
Squier said everyone thinks they are too lonely or strange or loud to be accepted, but that's who they are. She said everyone is “freakishly beautiful, weirdly talented and a little bit empty in places where we wish we were full.”
Her third secret was that the graduates don't need to be who they were. She encouraged them to highlight the idea of thresholds in their life and told them they will decide when those thresholds occur. She said thresholds matter and they are complicated.
“And when you step over one, you change the way you function inside. Those moments when you go from being one way to being another way. From a student to a graduate, maybe,” Squier said.
Her fourth secret was for the graduates to surround themselves with those who have the gifts they don't have.
“We need each other. You don't have what the kid next to you has. You can't. You never will. It's theirs. But that kid is looking at you and seeing the same thing. See what you have that they don't,” she said.
Squier said older people know this and keep trying to tell younger people that all the ranking and comparing they are doing is hurting their heart and they are probably doing it wrong.
“The things that are gorgeous about other people are the gifts that we should celebrate about them. Do that and then sit down and figure out what yours are,” she said.
