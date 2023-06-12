20230613_btas_MHS graduation
Montpelier High School graduates toss their mortar boards in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony Friday night at the school.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

MONTPELIER — Everything seemed to “matter” as the latest batch of Solons “sailed on” from Montpelier High School during a graduation ceremony that showcased this year’s senior class.

To student speakers, there were four, the past mattered — a lot. So did the ceremonial present, and the intriguing, uncertain — and in some ways scary — future most got around to mentioning at some point in prepared remarks filled with advice and memories that mattered.

