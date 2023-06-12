MONTPELIER — Everything seemed to “matter” as the latest batch of Solons “sailed on” from Montpelier High School during a graduation ceremony that showcased this year’s senior class.
To student speakers, there were four, the past mattered — a lot. So did the ceremonial present, and the intriguing, uncertain — and in some ways scary — future most got around to mentioning at some point in prepared remarks filled with advice and memories that mattered.
Graduates were told by Superintendent Libby Bonesteel that relationships matter and by Joe Carroll, who teaches Latin and philosophy, that more than one kind of “time” matters and, more importantly, that they themselves “matter.”
It was a lot to soak in during a ceremony that lasted a little more than 90 minutes, was book-ended by bagpipes and held in the school gymnasium because it looked like rain in the run up to the late Friday afternoon ceremony.
The shift in script may or may not have mattered, because while the drizzle had started by the time the Catamount Pipe Band led graduates into the gymnasium, it never really rained hard.
The gymnasium worked and while some of the standing room only crowd fanned themselves furiously with programs, it wasn’t nearly as steamy inside as it might have been. The Class of 2023 — all 110 of them — rolled with it. Graduating indoors didn’t matter one bit to the resilient, which had its freshman year interrupted by a pandemic and has been adapting ever since.
Everything else did. From their classmates to that crowd, important things mattered to a class that included a “valedictory group” of 27.
Two of them — Nora Chase-Tatko and Merrick Modun — delivered a joint welcoming address, but not until after classmate Diya Kulkarni sang the National Anthem.
Chase-Tatko and Modun, who later took turns announcing the names of fellow graduates before they received their diplomas, split welcoming duties.
Chase-Tatko, whose K-12 education occurred entirely in Montpelier, celebrated the beginning of the end of it, by sharing a few memories and extolling the virtues of her class.
“I’m honored to be part of such a hard-working, intelligent, talented group of people,” she said. “I have no doubt you will all achieve excellence in the world.”
Modun picked up where Chase-Tatko left off, suggesting graduates have their work cut out for them.
“Let us remember the importance of kindness, empathy and compassion,” Modun said. “We live in a world that desperately needs these values and it is up to us to be the change we wish to see.”
Modun told graduates “people” matter.
“Always remember that the most important pillar of power is people,” he said. “Remember that each one of us possesses the power to effect change, and that we can and we must overcome the challenges of today to build a brighter tomorrow.”
Bonesteel got an unexpected assist with her commencement address from 2018 MHS graduate Noel Riby-Williams, whose brother, Ronnie, was among those who collected diplomas on Friday.
Bonesteel said she fielded the frantic call from Riby-Williams about 30 minutes before a ceremony that she wished she could have attended.
“She (Riby-Williams) said, ‘Tell my little brother that I love him and I’m proud of him,’” Bonesteel explained.
The unexpected phone call underscored the central point of Bonesteel’s prepared remarks, which, she noted were inspired by a National Public Radio piece about an 80-year research project that sought to pinpoint the secret to living a happy life.
“After 80 years of research, we now know that a happy life is not based on how much money you make or your level of education (and) it’s not based on where you live or the job you have,” Bonesteel said. “Turns out, it’s relationships. That’s it. It’s that simple.”
“So as you start to turn the page to start your next chapter, keep this in mind: Friends matter. Family matters. Coworkers and classmates matter. The guy serving you coffee in the morning matters,” she added. “It’s the relationships, both big and small, that make or break your happiness.”
Two seniors — both named Sophia — followed with thoughts of their own.
Sophia Jerome took her classmates on an often poetic trip down memory lane. She reminded them they’d watched their “… faces mature in the hallway mirrors of our friend’s houses,” of trips taken, lessons learned — and taught — and of a broad range of emotions shared.
“We have provided each other with a foundation of love, friendship and inspiration,” Jerome said. “We have taught each other how to see the beauty within ourselves and the world.”
Jerome told graduates it was time to embrace “change” and “possibility.”
“Every culminating shared moment has shaped us into the people we are today,” she said. “It is now up to us to decide who we will become.”
Sophia Flora lightened things up with an attention-getting burst of confetti, before delivering a mostly light-hearted address that got serious near the end with what amounted to a “the-best-is-yet-to-come” predication.
“The definition of a good life is going to look different for everyone,” Flora said. “This should not have been the ‘best time in your life.’ So if you are feeling regret about not living it up more, or if you feel that it was a waste of time, know that there’s so much more out there that you are going to find. Things that will bring you joy. Things that will flip your world upside down. But you get to control how you move — physically and mentally.
“Take the space you need and make space for others if you can,” she added. “Montpelier will always be here, and I trust you all will find your way back here some day.”
Carroll and Principal Jason Gingold were the only other speakers, and the teacher
Carroll talked about time, and not just the “linear,” tick-tock variety, but those “transformative,” indelible moments, like the ones some students speakers shared before he added some of his own to the list.
“I know it sounds so obvious to talk about being in a moment, existing without expectation or justification,” he said. “But it is these moments, and a lifetime collection of them, that makes us who we really are and allows us to step back into that linear ... time more prepared for our callings, obligations, responsibilities ... because we get to know ourselves and what we care about on a much deeper level.”
Carroll told graduates they were no doubt experiencing of them.
“You matter, right now,” he said. “Not a future ‘you,’ not an improved ‘you,’ not a newly reflected ‘you’ ... I mean the ‘you’ that is sitting right over there at this moment,” he said.
Carroll urged graduates to embrace those moments.
“Give yourselves permission to exist fully in the present, opening the door to the possibility that every moment is another chance at transformation, wonder, connection, and love,” he said. “This radical presence in a moment gives you the opportunity to rise to an occasion, to make yourself available to a great cause or purpose.”
