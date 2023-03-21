MONTPELIER — Days away from April, central Vermont prepares to celebrate National Poetry Month with another community-wide celebration.
This is PoemCity’s 14th year, and there will be more than 350 poems up in storefront Montpelier windows for the month of April, including 100 poems by students, according to Michelle Singer, the PoemCity organizer.
This year, there will be more than 30 community-generated poetry programs around Montpelier, starting March 29. Details of the events can be found at www.kellogghubbard.org/poemcity online.
New this year, all PoemCity 2023 poets will be included in a printed and published PoemCity Anthology. The anthology, published by Rootstock Publishing, will be available for sale at the end of April at the library. It will also be available online and at bookstores.
On March 29, PoemCity unofficially kicks off with Weaving PoemCity Poetry into Art from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hayes Room in Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Hayes Room. Using the poetry broadsheets of previous PoemCity poems, artist JC Wayne will make woven paper hearts with the Danish craft of “Julehjerter” — a popular and easy family activity enjoyed throughout Scandinavia.
At 7 p.m. on April 1, the PoemCity 2023 Opening Reception will be held at the library, marking the start of National Poetry Month and the month-long celebration.
Here are a few events of note:
On April, 7, Natural Selections, from 7 to 9 p.m. at North Branch Nature Center, there will be a celebration and reflection with poetry by Scudder Parker, reading by Bryan Pfeiffer, and music by D. Davis and Ruth Einstein. This event is a fundraiser for North Branch Nature Center. The suggested donation range is $15-$30. Preregister for this event at northbranchnaturecenter.org/event/natural-selections-2023 online.
On Monday, April 10, there will be a LGBTQ Poetry Reading from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kellogg-Hubbard Library, including a panel of LGBTQ poets, including Eve Alexandra, Alison Prine, J Turk and Linda Quinlan.
On Friday, April 21, Poetry Sings will be held at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier from 6 to 7 p.m. Randolph poet Marjorie Ryerson will join forces with Charlotte pianist Carl Recchia for an hour of poetry and music.
Irish Poets besides Yeats and Heaney are the topic of a talk on Monday, April 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. “Over the course of an hour, a sampler from poets will be read and copies of poems handed out. Bring any Irish poem — aside from William Butler Yeats and Seamus Heaney. It is time to honor other voices, including Eibhlín Dbh, Ní Chonaill, Nuala Ni Dhomnaill, Eavan Boland, Máire Mhac an Tsaoi, Máirín ó Direáin, Micheál Ó hAírtnéide and Doireann Ghríofa,” organizers say.
On Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at Lost Nation Theater, Vermont Poetry Slam Champion Geof Hewitt hosts this Anything Goes Slam, where poets, acoustic musicians, jugglers, “and anyone else with special talents is invited to take three minutes (or less) onstage in an attempt to wow the judges (and the audience) for enormous glory and a very modest prize.”
Among the other events throughout the month, including poetry readings and discussions by Sarah Franklin, Tami Calliope, Charlie Barasch, Nadell Fishman, Keiselim (Keysi) Montás, Rick Agran, Ashley Strobridge, Sydney Lea, Samn Stockwell, Ralph Culver, Bob Messing, Vini K.D., Carroll Potter, Lisa Masé, Susie Atwood, Mary Elder Jacobsen, Andrea Gould, Jesse LoVasco, James Crews, Diana Whitney, Tricia Knoll, George Longenecker, Geza Tatrallyay, Lucy Terry Prince, Shanta Lee Gander, Toussaint St. Negritude, Judith Chalmer, R.D. Eno, Nadell Fishman, Andrea Gould, Nicola Morris, and many more.
There will also be poetry workshops throughout the month.
Check the PoemCity website for details.
