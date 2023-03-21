MONTPELIER — Days away from April, central Vermont prepares to celebrate National Poetry Month with another community-wide celebration.

This is PoemCity’s 14th year, and there will be more than 350 poems up in storefront Montpelier windows for the month of April, including 100 poems by students, according to Michelle Singer, the PoemCity organizer.

