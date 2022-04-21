MONTPELIER — Through three quarters the Capital City collected just over $10 million in property taxes, which is good news because the forecast for the full fiscal year is less than $10.45 million and the fourth quarterly installment isn’t due until May 15.
A report detailing where the city stood 75% of the way through a fiscal year that ends June 30 shows it had already banked more than 97% of anticipated revenue — nearly $14.3 million as of March 31. Property taxes represent the vast majority of that money and with $10 million in hand a month ago, that money continues to flow in — eroding a $400,000 gap through three quarters.
That, coupled with the fact that expenses were running only slightly ahead of projections at the third-quarter turn, has Finance Director Kelly Murphy projecting a general fund surplus.
Murphy hasn’t publicly estimated the size of the surplus at this stage, but she has supplied the city council with a recommendation about what should be done with any excess money.
The council’s “fund balance policy,” which was adopted in 2011 and amended three years later “establishes a goal to accumulate a minimum unassigned fund balance equal to 15% of the budgeted general fund expenditures each year.”
This year the city is spending $14.7 million, and based on the 15% threshold, should have an unrestricted fund balance of $2.2 million.
The city carried an unassigned fund balance of $1.6 million into the current fiscal year — up from $1.375 million it had the year before that.
Murphy is expecting to grow that unrestricted reserve and through three quarters of the current fiscal year, that appears to be a realistic option.
Given what has been paid already, property taxes will meet — if not exceed — the $10.44-million target that includes $10 million to support this year’s general fund budget. The balance of the money includes a $350,000 appropriation for Kellogg-Hubbard Library; $23,500 for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice; and $60,000 for the Downtown Improvement District.
Beyond property taxes, revenues were something of a mixed bag through three quarters though the bag was considerably smaller. If you add every other source of revenue the city relies on together, it amounts to less than half of the property taxes it collects on an annual basis.
Still, there were some notable changes.
On the positive side the city already has received a nearly $1.1 million payment in lieu of taxes from the state under its PILOT program. That’s nearly $390,000 more than was budgeted, and while the number won’t get better, because the payment already has been made, it won’t get worse, either.
Two under-performing revenue streams are both still moving targets, and while they may not hit projections, they still could and both will look better on June 30 than they did on March 31.
That’s true of the city’s 1% tax on rooms meals and alcohol, which raised roughly $124,000 through three quarters — about $79,000 shy of the $203,000 projection. That number already has increased with every meal that was sold, drink that was purchased and room that was rented since March 31 and will continue to climb until the fiscal year ends on June 30.
Permits and licenses were running about $67,000 less than the budgeted projection of $114,000. Most of that discrepancy — roughly $59,000 — involved building permits, which should get a seasonal boost now that spring has arrived.
According to Murphy, one red flag — ambulance revenue — isn’t as red as it appears.
Through three quarters charges for ambulance calls had generated roughly $238,000 in revenue — about $152,000 less than the $390,000 that was budgeted. In that case, Murphy indicated, financial reporting hasn’t caught up with actual experience and she’s actually expecting ambulance revenue to come in on budget.
The bottom line with respect to revenues is a city that planned to generate $14.7 million to finance its operations already had taken in nearly $14.3 million with four full months left in the fiscal year.
On the expense side, the city spent 79% of what it planned through 75% of the fiscal year, though some of that is attributable to one-time payments for items such as nearly $2 million in planned transfers and more than $500,000 in debt service already have been made and don’t reflect recurring costs or other operational expenses.
There are line items that warrant monitoring, and Murphy indicated overtime is one of them.
It appears to be a bigger issue in some departments than others.
Through three quarters the fire department already had overspent its $160,000 line item for overtime by nearly $9,500. However, due to savings in other areas, the department’s $2.3 million budget was just over 70% spent 75% of the way through the fiscal year.
The police department is a different story. Through March 31, the department already had spent roughly $44,000 more than the $123,000 budgeted for overtime — a variance that helps explain why more than 82% of the department’s $2.3 million budget was spent 75% of the way through the fiscal year.
Through March 31 the city spent a little more than $11.6 million, including nearly $3 million in non-recurring costs. It had $3.1 million left to cover the final four months of a fiscal year Murphy is predicting will end with a surplus.
