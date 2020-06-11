MONTPELIER – The City Council appears poised to green light painting “Black Lives Matter” on the street in front of the State House and to add a flag expressing the same sentiment to the pole in front of City Hall. However, members were told Wednesday night if they are truly interested in social justice they should start erasing the Capital City’s “thin blue line.”
It wasn’t a request, it was a “demand” – technically a list of them – as councilors were repeatedly told to take “concrete steps” with an eye toward “abolishing” the local police department.
It wasn’t unanimous, but it was the predominant view of those who spoke during the well-attended virtual meeting that opened with councilors entertaining an unwarned request they accommodate plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” in large letters on the strip of State Street that is strategically located in front of the State House.
Councilor Conor Casey said state officials have signed off on the idea and, in the interest of transparency, the council could do its part during a special virtual meeting that will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Councilors later agreed to add a separate proposal to fly a Black Lives Matter flag at City Hall to Friday’s agenda, along with a second reading of ordinance revision that will make it easier for downtown businesses to serve patrons outdoors.
Councilors were applauded for their support of what some described as an important symbolic gesture and for their unanimous approval of a pair of race-related resolutions. One commemorated the day – June 19, 1865 – that is widely viewed as the date slavery ended in the United States and the other “condemning racism and police brutality.”
The latter resolution was drafted in response to the death of a Minneapolis man who died after a policy officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes sparking ongoing protests across the country and around the world, including one that drew an estimated 5,000 people to Montpelier last weekend.
Councilors applauded that peaceful protest even as they were told substance trumps symbolism, “actions speak louder than words” and it was time to rethink the city’s heavy investment in its police department with the goal of ultimately eliminating it.
Carolyn Wesley spoke first, reading a prepared statement she said was partly authored by fellow Montpelier resident Stephanie Gomory and later echoed in large chunks by Gomory and roughly 10 others who urged the council to defund the local police department.
“Words are not enough to address the centuries of genocide, slavery, colonialism, brutality, disenfranchisement, and discrimination against native, black and other people of color that have taken place in Vermont and our Montpelier community,” Wesley said, calling for structural change
“I’m asking you to take concrete steps now to truly make Montpelier the inclusive, equitable and engaged community you imagine,” Wesley added. “That includes examining why and how police function to begin with, and acknowledging policing has its roots in white supremacy and racism.”
Then came the demands, which became the mantra for in many cases word for word, by most who spoke on the subject.
Councilors were told to immediately remove police from schools and “permanently reduce the number of police officers, starting with those who have used excessive force.”
Wesley didn’t name Cpl. Chad Bean, who was cleared last year in the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of local resident Mark Johnson – most others did.
Wesley and others also called for banning the department’s use of “military equipment” and “surveillance technology and demanded funding from its “disproportionately large” budget be diverted to other organizations including the “underfunded and volunteer-based community justice center.” Any budget shortfall associated with the COVID-19 crisis, they agreed, should come exclusively from the police department budget.
Most who spoke echoed Wesley’s demand the council to “… de-certify and disband the police union and not enter into further collective bargaining agreements with organizations that represent the police recognizing that police unions keep officers from facing consequences.”
The final “demand” that was parroted by most who spoke urged the council to work toward “… creating new structures of justice, emergency response and conflict resolution with the ultimate goal of abolishing police.”
Gomory ticked through the same list of demands after noting words and symbols of support were appreciated, but in her view insufficient.
“Please put your money where your mouth is and demonstrate what the city really values,” she said. “Defund the police and fund programs that value and respect the dignity of all … that the police inherently does not.
“We are watching your progress and if these demands are not met, we will be back,” Gomory warned.
Lauren Griswold offered a similar admonition at the end of an identical list of demands.
“This won’t blow over,” she vowed.
Some, including Montpelier resident Kim Watson, pushed back on the group’s demands.
“I do not support the defunding of police,” she said.
Bogdan Laurentiu, a Barre man who was appointed to Montpelier’s Social and Economic Justice Advisory Committee by the council last month, said he had reservations about the extent of the demands.
“Can we have an inclusive, anti-racist community without defunding police?” Laurentiu asked. “I believe the answer is yes.”
Laurentiu praised the local department and expressed discomfort with blanket calls to abolish police departments.
“I don’t think it is wise to blame Montpelier police officers for the actions of other officers in the country,” he said. “(That) is no different from what the far right is doing at the moment, blaming Black Lives Matter for recent riots when the ones that actually … believe in Black Lives Matter are protesting peacefully for change.”
On a night when abolition of the police department wasn’t on the published agenda, Laurentiu’s was the minority view, though Mayor Anne Watson and others on the council said they appreciated the concerns reflected in the group’s demands and would consider them.
That, Watson and others warned, would take time and a conversation about what the group was really asking for when it called for “abolishing police.”
“What I hear … in that idea is really about re-imagining the police and re-envisioning what police look like,” she said.
Watson was among those who praised outgoing Police Chief Tony Facos for his efforts leading the local department and expressed confidence in his just-hired replacement, Brian Peete.
Facos and Peete, who will begin working together on the transition Monday, both attended the virtual meeting and listened without reacting to what was said.
City Manager Bill Fraser did.
Fraser said he appreciated all that was said, but noted the pool of participants was limited and not necessarily reflective of the broader community.
“Our police department has been excellent,” he said. “Not perfect, but excellent."
Fraser said that showed in officers’ handling of the protest last weekend and credited Facos’ leadership for the department’s professionalism. He also spoke highly of Peete, who he said is well-suited to assume command of the department at this time given his stated commitment to community outreach and public engagement.
Fraser challenged the assertion the department’s budget was bloated, arguing it is in line with the city’s fire and public works department’s and not out-sized when compared to neighboring police departments.
“I’m not going to sit here and not defend our police department,” he said, suggesting he welcomed a thorough and thoughtful discussion of the role of law enforcement in the Capital City.
