MONTPELIER — It isn’t clear whether Thomas Mulholland did or said anything wrong, but nearly four months after unanimously voting to appoint him to fill a vacant seat on the Public Arts Commission, city councilors unanimously approved his removal after a 10-minute closed-door meeting this week.
The executive session capped a meeting that opened nearly five hours earlier, with Mulholland asking councilors to discuss his possible dismissal in public.
Mulholland reiterated that request several hours later when councilors indicated they planned to at least start the discussion in executive session and might make a decision when they emerged.
Mulholland objected to the latter possibility.
“This, to you, is an agenda item. To me it’s about my character,” the 74-year-old Montpelier man said, reiterating concerns about a fact-finding report recently prepared by City Manager Bill Fraser.
Mulholland remained at City Hall when councilors returned to open session and unanimously approved his removal.
The decision, which by charter required a two-thirds majority, wasn’t based on anything Mulholland did after his Aug. 24 appointment. He had been on “administrative leave” since Sept. 14, and never actually attended a meeting as a member of the commission.
Mulholland’s removal is seemingly tied to a pair of events that preceded his appointment, and are described in Fraser’s fact-finding report as “issues of concern, which lack clarity.”
One is a comment about a “sexy librarian,” however, the comment does not appear to have been stated by Mulholland.
There is no dispute commission chair Ward Joyce made the comment, which was characterized in Fraser’s report as a “family joke,” at a July 22 commission meeting attended by Mulholland. What isn’t clear, Fraser found after interviewing commission members, was whether Joyce was talking with Mulholland at the time, and when Joyce acknowledged the comment was inappropriate and apologized for making it.
“There is a difference in memories as to whether that acknowledgment came immediately at the meeting or later after it had been called out by Ms. (Monica) DiGiovanni,” Fraser wrote, adding: “Mr. Joyce does not recall whether he mentioned it at the time.”
DiGiovanni is a member of the committee, whom Fraser found to be experiencing a level of “discomfort” shortly after a July 22 meeting. She expressed her concern to newly hired city employee Josh Jerome. Jerome is assigned to staff the committee, but Jerome wasn’t present for the meeting during which all — including Mulholland — agree he was critical of the commission.
Mulholland supplied the council with his prepared remarks prior to his September suspension and the minutes of the meeting. Fraser’s report doesn’t indicate they were out of bounds.
“These comments were not directed at any individual members of the commission and were not considered by any members as personal attacks or as crossing lines of propriety,” Fraser wrote, later noting that Mulholland was advised that his criticism of the artist, as opposed to her work, was “inappropriate.”
According to Fraser’s report a “pre-meeting interaction” allegedly involving Mulholland and DiGiovanni. Though no one else heard it, and Mulholland denies saying it, Fraser noted DiGiovanni has consistently claimed Mulholland’s response to her suggestion she couldn’t speak because she was eating was, “You can talk to me with your mouth full any time.”
“That statement, accompanied by what she (DiGiovanni) described as leering felt unwelcome and inappropriate to her,” Fraser wrote, later adding: “Mr. Mulholland denies making the direct statements to Ms. DiGiovanni, and no one else heard them.”
According to Fraser’s report, DiGiovanni contends the interaction contributed to an “overall sense of discomfort and unease” she felt during a meeting that occurred more than a month before Mulholland was appointed to the commission.
Some of that had to do with Joyce, whom the report suggests ducked under the table to deal with a computer issue at the start of the meeting.
“(DiGiovanni) felt vulnerable when Mr. Joyce went under the table since she was wearing a skirt and he was in close proximity,” Fraser wrote, adding: “She felt that Mr. Joyce and Mr. Mulholland were bantering with one another, which lent tacit approval to unwelcome behavior such as Mr. Joyce’s sexy librarian comment.”
According to the report, DiGiovanni claimed Mulholland and Joyce interrupted her multiple times, and Mulholland’s public criticism added to her angst, as did his disclosure that he’d researched commission members and mention of his upcoming poetry reading.
Mulholland later attended that poetry reading, sat in front, asked DiGiovanni to move closer, and posed questions about her work. He doesn’t dispute that and while Fraser found DiGiovanni “felt unsafe” at the time.
“(DiGiovanni) has since learned that Mr. Mulholland is also a poet and has hearing difficulty, which can explain his attendance, seating choice and request that she move closer,” Fraser wrote.
Though the Fraser’s report doesn’t indicate precisely when DiGiovanni shared her concerns about the July 22 meeting with Jerome, it does note that Mulholland’s Aug. 24 appointment provoked emails to city councilors from five commission members expressing concerns about the decision between Aug. 30 and Sept. 9.
On Sept. 14 councilors voted to put Mulholland on administrative leave, while referring the matter the Montpelier Community Justice Center. Barring a resolution, councilors asked Fraser to conduct a fact-finding report and provide them with a recommendation.
By then, Fraser had met with Joyce and DiGiovanni and spoken with Jerome.
It took some prodding from Mulholland, but by Oct. 24 it was clear the restorative process wouldn’t work and the ball was in Fraser’s court, where it remained for more than a month.
Fraser indicated in his report that was among the “mistakes” the city made in a process for which, he indicated DiGiovanni and Mulholland were “owed apologies.”
According to the report, others include the initial failure to report the complaint, included the delayed and ineffective justice center process, and the fact that Mulholland wasn’t informed of any specific concerns he interviewed him for the first time on Nov. 17.
“The city should adopt a policy and procedure for handling such incidents,” he wrote, adding: “The city should also provide information to boards, commissions, and committees about reasonable expectations and management of public comments at meetings.”
The report didn’t include a written recommendation of what the council should do, but did suggest it consider four questions.
The first two involved the statement DiGiovanni claims Mulholland made on July 22, and he insists he didn’t.
After deciding whether the statement was made and, even if it was exactly as described, whether it could be consider hostile or inappropriate,” the report invited councilors to consider whether there are other issues.
It also posed a threshold question: “Can the commission function effectively with its current membership?”
Councilors concluded it couldn’t and voted to remove Mulholland from the mix.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
