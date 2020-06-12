MONTPELIER — City councilors approved plans to convert a short section of State Street into an asphalt canvas today in order to convey a timely message they unanimously agreed Friday was worth making twice: Black Lives Matter.
By mid-afternoon that message will be emblazoned — in 25-foot-tall reddish-yellow letters — on the patch of pavement that runs right in front of the State House lawn and, for good measure, will soon be added to the flagpole in front of City Hall.
Councilors took care of both bits of business during Friday morning’s special session — capping an unwarned conversation that began during the regular Wednesday meeting.
The first of the virtual votes paved the way for plans to close State Street, between Bailey Avenue and Taylor Street, from 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. The road closure will accommodate what Councilor Conor Casey described as a “community-led effort” to replicate a mural that was recently painted in Washington, D.C., and has since cropped up on streets in cities across the country.
Councilors agreed the Vermont’s Capital City belongs on that list and unanimously approved the requested road closure while acknowledging there are those who would disagree with the decision.
Councilor Jack McCullough said members had directly heard from at least one person who objected to the proposed mural she feared would stir division over racial issues she believes are “nonexistent” in Vermont.
“I do not believe that is at all correct,” McCullough said. “I do not believe this is an issue that is nonexistent. … This is a live issue in Vermont, as it is in the rest of the country.”
McCullough said that was evident from the stories shared by many who attended a protest that attracted an estimated 5,000 people to the State House lawn last weekend.
Councilor Dan Richardson agreed with McCullough’s assessment and echoed his strong support for the proposed mural.
“I think this is important both on a local and national level,” he said. “The idea that we are somehow immune in Vermont or in Montpelier, I think is a false premise.”
Even if it weren’t, Richardson said he would unflinchingly support the unambiguous three-word message.
“This is an issue of national concern, and I think this is a small token symbol and contribution to that,” he said.
From Mayor Anne Watson on down, there wasn’t a word of dissent.
“This is one of those public steps that will hopefully lead to substantial action,” Councilor Dona Bate said.
“It’s more than just paint on pavement,” agreed Casey, who was disheartened by the “venom” reflected in some social media comments that have surfaced in the wake of Wednesday’s meeting.
“This is a statement of values,” he said.
Councilor Lauren Hierl applauded a largely volunteer effort that enjoyed swift support from state and local government for pulling together a project that typically would have taken weeks.
“People are just making it happen,” she said.
The council’s rapid response to the requested road closure came after they were assured the state Agency of Transportation had provided written approval for the project and a couple of last minute edits to a design prepared by local architect Ward Joyce.
Though the original design called for the use of yellow paint, City Manager Bill Fraser said state officials had asked that a color not typically found on Vermont highways be used in order to avoid any confusion.
Joyce told councilors that request could easily be accommodated by mixing some red paint to the 40 gallons of yellow paint resident Peter Sterling had already purchased from the local Sherwin-Williams store.
Concerned that the large patches of paint would create a slippery surface that could be a hazard for motorcycles and bikers, councilors asked “grit” be incorporated in the paint as a precaution.
“I can provide that,” Joyce said, noting “volunteer captains” had been lined up to ensure social distancing-guidelines are followed by those who help paint the huge letters on one Montpelier’s busiest streets.
Also, councilors unanimously approved McCullough’s request that a Black Lives Matter flag be ordered and added to the flagpole at City Hall, though the duration of that display was left open-ended.
Fraser encouraged the council to consider a policy for using the city-owned flagpole for making political statements.
“There may be flags that maybe not everyone would like to see up there,” he said.
Fraser said establishing clear guidelines for what is displayed and for how long would be prudent, noting those yet-to-be-established rules should apply to the Black Lives Matter flag.
“I can imagine the decision to take it down could be more controversial than the decision to put it up, Fraser said. “We ought to be thinking about this.”
Watson said she hoped the council’s support for the Black Lives mural and flag would not be viewed as “a one-off, unconnected statement,” but rather a part of a running conversation that includes some decisions that have already been made. She said the decision to include money for a social worker in the budget for the police department, as well as someone to conduct outreach with the city’s homeless population were both examples.
“Those are all elements of thinking about how we can be supporting under-served populations in our community and how we can be treating people fairly and with respect,” the mayor said.
Watson opened the meeting by acknowledging feedback councilors and city staff have received with respect to policing in the wake of a call by some to work toward abolishing the local police department.
“We absolutely appreciate the hard questions and the opportunity to be self-reflective and at the same time we acknowledge that our police force is doing a great job, working hard (and is) committed to being fair and treating our citizens with respect,” she said, adding: “I’m grateful for their work and want to recognize they’re doing a great job.”
That said, Watson conceded “all systems can be better” and the council is willing to entertain — but not rush- possible reforms.
“Change worth doing is well thought out,” she said.
Richardson agreed, noting Montpelier was better-positioned than many communities to candidly evaluate what is working and what could work better with respect to law enforcement.
“We can have these conversations at somewhat of a comfortable distance,” he said. “We’re not a city that’s facing some of the challenges that other cities are and that’s really a testament to our city … to our police force, to Chief (Anthony) Facos, and to the work that we’ve done so far.”
Gov. Phil Scott said he supports the street mural.
“I think it will be a necessary reminder that we must make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action that will benefit all of Vermont,” he said in a tweet.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.